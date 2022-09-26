ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
