KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
LPD says teens caught with gun, arrested at South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas—Three Lubbock teens were arrested Monday night after they were caught with a gun at the South Plains Fair, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the three teens ran out of the bathroom after they were caught with a gun by a fair employee. Officers found the teens and told them […]
Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Police say teen shot, killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information and asked for the public’s help in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one teen dead. LPD said Jaden Ruiz, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about […]
Dogs no longer a threat after North Lubbock attack, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced that two dogs believed to be related to an attack in North Lubbock were taken into custody by Animal Control Tuesday evening. Police said the dogs no longer posed a danger to the public. LPD said the call came in at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to […]
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
Lubbock Police name victim of deadly dog attack
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim of a deadly dog attack in North Lubbock on Tuesday morning. LPD said Jack Looney, 64, was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services. LPD received a call at 7:30 a.m. for reports of aggressive dogs in the area of the […]
KCBD
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead in a vehicle in Central Lubbock on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:17 p.m. to the 2600 block of 46th Street to help Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Police said a male was found in […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
