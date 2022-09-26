Edward L. Nulton Sr. Memorial Highway dedicated to honor fallen firefighter

Submitted Photo

State Sen. Lisa Baker Monday said the Edward L. Nulton Sr. Memorial Highway designation will help to preserve the memory of a dedicated and inspirational volunteer firefighter.

“It will also bring awareness to the importance of slowing down when there is an incident on our roadways, and first responders are on the scene,” said Baker, R-Dallas.

Signage designating a section of Route 309, between Route 1026 in Luzerne County and Route 29 in Wyoming County, as the Edward L. Nulton Sr. Memorial Highway was unveiled on Monday.

Nulton, a Kunkle firefighter, was hit by a dump truck while directing traffic at an accident scene in Monroe Township, Wyoming County in 2018. Having never fully recovered from his injuries, he tragically died one year later.

The bill to honor Nulton with this designation was sponsored by Sen. Baker and passed by the General Assembly last year.

Sen. Baker, Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, Luzerne County 911, Wyoming County 911 and Nulton’s family, friends and fellow Kunkle Fire Company volunteers came together to take part in Monday’s unveiling.

Kunkle Fire Chief Jack Dodson said, “You could always count on Ed to be here, ready and willing to serve those in need within our community. This highway designation will be a way in which we can continue to remember our courageous friend, whose presence is greatly missed.”

Baker said, like the stretch of highway dedicated Monday, Nulton was a key part of the community infrastructure — always available, always rock solid in his dependability, always assisting people on their way and brightening the lives of those around him.

“Ed was unforgettable,” Baker said. “His memory will never fade, with his family, his neighbors, the people he interacted with over the years, and the many area residents who might not have met him, but certainly knew of his service.”

Baker said it is a double tragedy when an experienced first responder loses his life while helping out with an emergency call.

“This was preventable, unnecessary, and catastrophic,” Baker said. “It simply is not one where the pain dulls over time.”

Baker said she and other officials are “immensely grateful” for the suggestion of Chief Dodson and Chief Higgins for the highway naming.

“From the accident site to the station, how fitting a portion of road to honor Ed,” Baker said. “It is a measure of the pride the community had in his character and respect for his ability and generosity of time and talent.”

Baker thanked her House and Senate colleagues who supported this effort, including Rep. Boback, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, and Rep. Tina Pickett.

”A dedication such as this has a purpose beyond giving life to the name and memory of someone who contributed in exceptional and indispensable ways to public safety,” Baker said. “It serves as a reminder of the tragic consequences when traffic safety laws and driving awareness are not adhered to, more powerful than the customary signs. It shows the difficulties volunteers face each time they answer the call.”

Baker concluded, “I am convinced that those who knew Ed, and those who knew of him, will recollect his life of service every time they drive past the memorial marker. And maybe say a prayer for him and his family.”