Louisville, KY

NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms

Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Free October events in Louisville

October brings us changing leaves, dropping temperatures and, of course, lots of fun family events. Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and October does not disappoint!. Here are some great FREE October events in Louisville. September 30-October 2. St. James Court Art Show – A...
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date

A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near

I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
