Read full article on original website
Related
Tip-Off Times, TV Designations Announced for UofL's 2022-23 Schedule
The regular season begins on November 9.
Kickoff Time Set for Virginia's Homecomings Game Against Louisville
UVA will host Louisville on Saturday, October 8th at noon
Louisville official visit a 'no-brainer' for 2024 5-star Trentyn Flowers
One of the elite prospects in the 2024 class will be in town for Louisville Live on October 21. Trentyn Flowers, a five-star forward at the Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C., confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he'll be in attendance the program's annual preseason event. It'll be an official visit...
uoflcardgame.com
NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms
Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
Free October events in Louisville
October brings us changing leaves, dropping temperatures and, of course, lots of fun family events. Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and October does not disappoint!. Here are some great FREE October events in Louisville. September 30-October 2. St. James Court Art Show – A...
gobigbluecountry.com
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
spectrumnews1.com
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near
I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
Comments / 0