Falls Church, VA

Edward Smith
2d ago

Most property owners don't want a voucher from DC government, inless the property is in Ward 8 , nobody wants to live in Ward 8., the ghettos !!!!!!

Sunflowers
2d ago

Thanks I got my HUD VOUCHER. I'd been homeless nearly 20 years.

Washington City Paper

Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling

Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
WASHINGTON, DC
rew-online.com

Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community

Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
WASHINGTON, DC
rew-online.com

Enterprise Community Development Closes on Skyland Apartments

Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, closed on the $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. from WC Smith. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition of the Skyland Apartments was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).
WASHINGTON, DC
Fatherly

New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less

The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Lidl to open new grocery store in Southeast D.C. this week

WASHINGTON - Lidl U.S. is set to open its first store in Washington, D.C. this week, with a grand opening scheduled for September 28th in Southeast D.C. The Arlington, Virginia-based division of the German discount grocer’s newest location will anchor Skyland Town Center, a new mixed-use development from developer Rappaport that will include residences, retail and restaurants.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

