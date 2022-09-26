Read full article on original website
Edward Smith
2d ago
Most property owners don't want a voucher from DC government, inless the property is in Ward 8 , nobody wants to live in Ward 8., the ghettos !!!!!!
Sunflowers
2d ago
Thanks I got my HUD VOUCHER. I'd been homeless nearly 20 years.
Washington City Paper
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling
Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
rew-online.com
Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community
Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
rew-online.com
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Skyland Apartments
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. (ECD), an affiliate of Enterprise Community Partners, closed on the $25.7 million purchase of Skyland Apartments in the Randle Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, D.C. from WC Smith. Enterprise Community Development’s acquisition of the Skyland Apartments was executed through the District of Columbia’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA).
Washington City Paper
D.C. Could Soon Allow a Flood of Foreclosures, Even Though It Still Has Federal Relief Cash to Hand Out
Theoretically, D.C. wants to keep longtime Black residents in their homes and ward off the lingering financial consequences of the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser even set up a special “strike force” with such a goal in mind, championing it as a hybrid public-private effort to preserve and expand Black homeownership in the city.
WUSA
New DC housing director answers to filthy, dangerous conditions inside some public housing units
WASHINGTON — When WUSA9 showed up to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill to report on a story at the public housing development in the Spring, residents were quick to point out multiple dangerous and unsanitary conditions including mold, bugs, rodents and padlocks on gates that the DC Fire Department later deemed a fire hazard.
New Policy Will Give People $100 A Month & Could Help People Drive Less
The cost of living continues to rise for families across the U.S. Affording to put food on the table requires creative shopping, rent prices are skyrocketing, and paying to get to and from work — whether via public transit or by car — can take a large chunk out of the monthly budget for families. Now a D.C. Council committee has come up with a solution to help families with their monthly travel expenses, and it’s really smart. Here’s what’s going on.
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
WJLA
'Delivering on a promise': Ground broken at Barry Farm redevelopment site in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground Monday on a project dedicated to restoring a beloved community to many longtime residents. Groundbreaking of The Asberry marks the first on-site building delivered at Barry Farm...
foxbaltimore.com
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
foxbaltimore.com
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies
Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
Washington Examiner
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
fox5dc.com
Lidl to open new grocery store in Southeast D.C. this week
WASHINGTON - Lidl U.S. is set to open its first store in Washington, D.C. this week, with a grand opening scheduled for September 28th in Southeast D.C. The Arlington, Virginia-based division of the German discount grocer’s newest location will anchor Skyland Town Center, a new mixed-use development from developer Rappaport that will include residences, retail and restaurants.
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
School system to change how it trains staff after settling lawsuit with transgender teacher who says she suffered abuse and harassment
The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district.
