High Schoolers Devastated After Homecoming Tickets Get Sold Out

Photo: Getty Images

Some high school students in Washington may miss out on homecoming after tickets got sold out in less than a week, according to FOX 31 .

Tickets for Kentridge High School's homecoming dance on Saturday (October 1) went on sale last Wednesday (September 21), but the student body got an email around 10:30 a.m. Thursday (September 22) saying they were sold out.

It's the first homecoming for many after the pandemic pumped the brakes on large gatherings. Now students who weren't able to grab the tickets are scrambling over what to do next .

"I was crushed, panicking, me and my friends had to figure out what we had to do now," Liam Tufts , a senior, told reporters. "I was excited to go to my last and final Homecoming this year with my group of friends."

One student emailed the school's Activities Coordinator about attending the event despite not getting a ticket. According to the news station, the coordinator responded, "Sorry, but we are sold out. It is dangerous to wait until the last minute to get a ticket. Sorry!"

Several parents reached out to the school and the district about alternative plans for students who couldn't get tickets. They're also criticizing the school for not taking into account the high demand, which led to nearly 700 tickets being sold.

"I'm really surprised they didn't expect this," Cheryl Clayton , the mother of a sophomore, said. "We have two gyms, I know we have a huge courtyard, It's going to be lovely weather tomorrow night, I don't know why they couldn't have a plan B.

Parents and reporters haven't heard back from the school the district about the dilemma. Clayton is one of several parents who received emails from the Activities Coordinator saying, "I have suggested to kids to get groups together and dress up, go to a nice dinner and perhaps go to someone’s house to hang out. I know I would do that for my kiddos."

You can read more about the situation on FOX 31 's website.