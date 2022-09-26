Read full article on original website
Related
agfax.com
Alabama Cotton: Now Is a Good Time to Troubleshoot Problem Areas for Nematodes
Late summer or early fall before or just after cotton harvest, as nematode populations usually reach their peak, is an ideal time to take nematode samples. Samples should be taken with a soil probe or nematode collection device in moist soil six to eight inches deep in the root zone of cotton.
agfax.com
Georgia: Hurricane Ian Storm Update
A lot has changed since Friday! As of 5 am this morning, Ian became a hurricane as it moved into more favorable conditions. It is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight when it is expected to cross over western Cuba on its way to the Eastern Gulf. From...
agfax.com
Virginia Peanuts: 3 Thoughts About Late Season Disease This Year
I have received a lot of questions regarding leaf spot fungicide treatments in the past two weeks. A lot of this is driven by either: 1) fungicide failures in fields with high disease pressure; or 2) fields under heavy drought stress. In both cases I have advised growers and consultants to look at low cost options. I’ll cover both situations below.
agfax.com
Michigan Soybeans: Overcoming Harvest Challenges – Lodging and Green Stems
Due to the variable rainfall patterns that occurred across Michigan this summer, some soybean producers will likely face harvest challenges. The two most likely scenarios are lodging and green stems. The conditions that favor lodging are adequate to abundant rainfall or irrigation during the vegetative and early reproductive growth stages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agfax.com
Michigan: Reducing Spread of Herbicide-Resistant Weed Seed During Harvest, Tillage Operations
Herbicide-resistant weeds including horseweed (marestail), waterhemp, and Palmer amaranth are spreading across Michigan, leading to increased weed control costs and reductions in soybean yield. Because of this, producers need to take action to prevent or reduce the spread of these weeds. Combines, tractors and tillage equipment have been identified as some of the main culprits in spreading weed seed from field-to-field.
agfax.com
Kansas State Sorghum Researchers Land $2M Grant to Modernize Nitrogen Guidelines
Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson said the grant...
agfax.com
Mississippi: What to Know About Soil Sampling and Testing – Podcast
Precision Nutrient Management Extension Specialist Brian Arnall with Oklahoma State University calls into the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville talk about fall soil sampling and testing. Brian, Jason, and Tom discuss the specter of nutrient regulation, concepts related to soil testing and then dial down into really practical information on the spatial relationships of soil samples, sampling strategies, and frequency/timing of soil sampling.
Comments / 0