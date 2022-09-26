ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon episode 6 recap: births, burnings, and betrayal

House of the Dragon episode 6, ‘The Princess and the Queen’, may have jumped forward a decade or so, replacing its two lead actors in the process, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Yes, some characters may have new faces, but the fantasy series is still the entrancing political thriller/soap opera with dragons that we all know and love.
Olivia Cooke
Rhys Ifans
Paddy Considine
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Recap: A New Villain Emerges in King's Landing After Another Big Time Jump

Ten years have passed in Westeros since the last House of the Dragon episode. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower have aged — and are now played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively — and things could not be more tense between the two women who were once besties. Rhaenyra is still heir to the Iron Throne and has the utmost support from her father King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), but Alicent is more determined than ever to make her son Aegon II Targaryen (Ty Tennant) the next ruler.
digitalspy.com

The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series

Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TVLine

Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top

I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Rolling Stone

‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series

After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Collider

Samara Weaving to Star in New Action Horror Film 'Azrael'

It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that. star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise. Weaving is...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
ComicBook

Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released

The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale' Stars Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger Talk New Relationship Dynamics and 'No Mans Land' in Season 5 (Exclusive)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has revealed some intriguing new relationship dynamics in its first few episodes, with June (Elizabeth Moss) finding herself aligned and divided in some surprising ways. Ahead of the new episodes, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with some of the cast, including Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, and Sam Jaeger, portraying U.S. government official Mark Tuello. During the conversation, we inquired about how the two characters navigate the show's ever-evolve social terrain, specifically, how Rita and June's relationship is progressing, and if Jaeger sees Mark as the series' most "gray area" character.
Deadline

‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
TV Fanatic

Grendel: Netflix Cancels TV Series Based on Dark Horse Comics

Netflix has grounded its adaptation of the Dark Horse Comic book Grendel. Deadline revealed the news Tuesday, stating that the show had been in production and that plenty of scenes had been filmed. Based on Matt Wagner's groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and...
ComicBook

Jeffrey Dahmer Series Debuts at #1 on Netflix Top 10 in First Week

The love of true crime stories is alive and well on Netflix. The streaming service has developed a massive audience for crime stories over the years. Whether it's a documentary series or a scripted adaptation, dark and devastating crime tales have become proven commodities on Netflix. That trend continues with the debut of DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters. The new series has been a dominant force on Netflix in its first week.
