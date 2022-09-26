Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon episode 6 recap: births, burnings, and betrayal
House of the Dragon episode 6, ‘The Princess and the Queen’, may have jumped forward a decade or so, replacing its two lead actors in the process, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. Yes, some characters may have new faces, but the fantasy series is still the entrancing political thriller/soap opera with dragons that we all know and love.
'House of the Dragon' Star Paddy Considine Reveals What Disease King Viserys Is Suffering From
'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine shares the details on the disease afflicting his character, King Viserys Targaryen.
House Of The Dragon: How All The Targaryens, Velaryons, And Bastards Are Related After The Episode 6 Time Jump
House of the Dragon jumped ahead in time yet again, and now there are a lot more Targaryens, Velaryons, and even bastards who are important to the story.
House of the Dragon Killed Off Three Fan Favorites and the Internet Is Furious
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon knows how to set the internet ablaze. The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series featured the deaths of three different characters—Laena Velaryon, Harwin Strong and Lyonel Strong—and, predictably, fans had some strong opinions.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Recap: A New Villain Emerges in King's Landing After Another Big Time Jump
Ten years have passed in Westeros since the last House of the Dragon episode. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower have aged — and are now played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively — and things could not be more tense between the two women who were once besties. Rhaenyra is still heir to the Iron Throne and has the utmost support from her father King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), but Alicent is more determined than ever to make her son Aegon II Targaryen (Ty Tennant) the next ruler.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Samara Weaving to Star in New Action Horror Film 'Azrael'
It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that. star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise. Weaving is...
Hein’s Picks: AMC Turns to a Different Class of Undead in Search of Its Next Great Hit
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Interview with the Vampire TV series future revealed already ahead of first episode
Interview with the Vampire's TV adaptation from AMC hasn't even aired its first episode, but the network has already greenlit a second season. As reported by TVLine, the second run will be eight episodes long and move the action from New Orleans to Europe. In a statement, AMC's original programming...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Orphan Black: Echoes First Photos Released
The world of Orphan Black has had a passionate following for years after audiences were first introduced to the clone-filled experience, with that franchise expanding as the spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, which has just debuted its first photos. The series has been earning even more attention in recent months, as star of the original series Tatiana Maslany now stars as the title character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with her charming performance resulting in fans looking back at her award-winning work in Orphan Black. Check out the first photos of Orphan Black: Echoes below and stay tuned for release details.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Stars Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger Talk New Relationship Dynamics and 'No Mans Land' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has revealed some intriguing new relationship dynamics in its first few episodes, with June (Elizabeth Moss) finding herself aligned and divided in some surprising ways. Ahead of the new episodes, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with some of the cast, including Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, and Sam Jaeger, portraying U.S. government official Mark Tuello. During the conversation, we inquired about how the two characters navigate the show's ever-evolve social terrain, specifically, how Rita and June's relationship is progressing, and if Jaeger sees Mark as the series' most "gray area" character.
Global Citizen Special on ABC Was Lowest Rated Network Show Sunday Night, Squandered 3 Million Viewers
The Global Citizen special on ABC was the lowest rated show network show Sunday night on the four main broadcast networks. Only 1.2 million people tuned in to see whatever the heck Global Citizen was selling with music acts and vague promises of peace and love. No one knows what they’re doing but spending money on themselves.
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
Grendel: Netflix Cancels TV Series Based on Dark Horse Comics
Netflix has grounded its adaptation of the Dark Horse Comic book Grendel. Deadline revealed the news Tuesday, stating that the show had been in production and that plenty of scenes had been filmed. Based on Matt Wagner's groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and...
Jeffrey Dahmer Series Debuts at #1 on Netflix Top 10 in First Week
The love of true crime stories is alive and well on Netflix. The streaming service has developed a massive audience for crime stories over the years. Whether it's a documentary series or a scripted adaptation, dark and devastating crime tales have become proven commodities on Netflix. That trend continues with the debut of DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters. The new series has been a dominant force on Netflix in its first week.
