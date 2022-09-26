Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Campus members come together to rededicate the Taelman Gardens
The Taelman Gardens, which are named after former Gonzaga University president, Father Louis Taelman, are in the process of being rededicated. The gardens are located outside of the Welch and DeSmet residence halls. Following the Catholic Church’s clergy sexual abuse scandals, Fr. Taelman’s name was found on a 2015 list...
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU and Whitworth work together for accelerated masters program
Gonzaga University has partnered with Whitworth University in a first-of-its-kind program allowing Whitworth students to take advantage of GU's School of Business accelerated masters programs. Whitworth students can now participate in GU's accelerated Master of Accountancy or Master of Science in Taxation programs as undergraduates. GU's accounting program is one...
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Nieman Lab
A bakery, a brewery, and a local news site: There’s a new type of collective growing in Spokane, Washington
I’ve never been to Spokane, Washington. I know it’s home to Gonzaga University and that it’s closer to Idaho than the Pacific Ocean and that’s about it. So when I spoke to the Spokane-based Range Media, the first thing I asked was to hear more about the place they call home.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Roam Coffee brings Nordic-style roasts to Spokane's coffee scene
Roam Coffee House is bringing rural, family-operated and Nordic-style roasting to the Inland Northwest — a change of pace for a region known for its classic urban-style dark roasts. What sets Roam Coffee House apart from other coffee shops in the area is its unique method of roasting their...
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU's Climate Center releases study on heat disparity in Spokane
Spokane was one of 14 cities in the United States that were chosen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to participate in the 2022 Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign this past summer. The campaign was run by Gonzaga University’s Center for Climate, Society and the Environment on July 16 and marked the beginning of the center’s “Spokane Beat the Heat” program.
Spokane fall events happening this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU's Center for Lifelong Learning supports continued education
This fall, Gonzaga University officially launched the Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL), a continuing education program that offers trainings and certifications for mid-career professionals in various areas of study. CLL was initially established in September of 2021. After spending its introductory year developing the internal foundations and relationships necessary for...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Honing her Croft: GU's all-time service ace leader looks to leave her mark
For Kennedy Croft, being a competitor is a family business. Growing up in Tumwater, Washington, Croft was surrounded by ex-collegiate athletes and coaches with her mom, dad, two uncles, cousin and grandfather all heavily involved in their respective sports. “[Mom] definitely influenced me just to be a competitor,” Croft said....
Gonzaga Bulletin
Puerto Rico: (un)Natural Disasters discusses cross-cultural solidarity
On Sept. 29, Gonzaga University’s College of Arts and Sciences hosted a six-person panel to talk about the unnatural disasters preventing Puerto Rico from recovering post-hurricanes with “Puerto Rico: (un)Natural Disasters.”. Organized during a phone call between GU faculty members Jenaro Abraham from political science and Noralis Rodríguez-Coss...
Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Newcomers shine for men’s soccer team ahead of WCC schedule
This year’s Gonzaga University men’s soccer team features a lot of familiar faces. The program’s top four goal-scorers from 2021 have returned, and head coach Aaron Lewis is back for his second season at the helm. It’s a positive sign for a team looking to follow-up its...
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
‘Really lucky’: Middle schooler stops breathing at football game, revived by spectators
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The community is still in shock after a middle school football game took a turn for the worst. The Central Valley School District says a middle schooler is now recovering. He was knocked unconscious during the seventh-grade Horizon versus Greenacres game on Tuesday. People called 911, saying he wasn’t breathing.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
