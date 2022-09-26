ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afa#Military Aircraft#Autonomous Systems#Systems Architecture#Us Air Force#Air Space Cyber#Google Cloud#Pentagon#Saic#Mq 9#Blue Halo#The Air Force
Daily Mail

Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drive

Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
MILITARY
freightwaves.com

Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload

When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy