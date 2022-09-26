Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
MilitaryTimes
An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?
An Air Force investigation of a fatal fighter jet crash in 2020 quietly discovered that key components of the pilot’s ejection seat may have been counterfeit, Air Force Times has learned. First Lt. David Schmitz, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot at South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base, died June...
Mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive Russian sites are hints of a hallmark mission for special-operations units
Recent incidents in Russia appear to be part of an effort to undermine the Russian military, but the perpetrators may not all be working together.
Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters
The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft
The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Chinese Military Convoys at Russian Border?
Video of Chinese tanks "near the Russian border" claimed to be part of strike against "Evil NATO," while others speculated it was a sign of imminent invasion.
MilitaryTimes
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
Kitty Hawk Failed To Develop a US Federal Aviation Regulations Category 103 Ultralight Aircraft
The aviation start-up founded by Google founder Larry Page is being closed. There have been problems before. Hard landing: Kitty Hawk has failed and stopped working. The company, founded by Larry Page, wanted to build an aircraft that anyone could fly without a license after a little training.
Ukraine's New U.S.-Made NASAMS Defense System Compared to Russia's S-400
Successful lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to his country receiving National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States, drawing comparisons to Russia's own S-400 missile system. On August 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that six additional NASAMS with extra munitions were part of...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks
A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
China aims to pilot drone swarm with its advanced 'Mighty Dragon' fighters
China's military has suggested its advanced J-20 twin-seat fighter jets might be used in conjunction with drones to increase firepower. The twin-seat J-20s can carry out coordinated reconnaissance, coordinated strikes, and coordinated command missions when coupled with drones, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, quoting a Chinese military magazine.
freightwaves.com
Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload
When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
