Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thunder Trade Vit Krejci to Hawks for Moe Harkless, Second Round Pick
Oklahoma City has dealt forward Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a pick.
NBA World Reacts To The Hawks, Thunder Trade
Just one day after the 2022 NBA Media Days, the league has a trade on the books. Oklahoma City is sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this trade.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Carlson: Chet Holmgren was absent from Thunder media day, but he still cast a long shadow
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander held a basketball on his hip as he stood in the middle of three massive video screens rolling clips in Thunder blue and orange. Josh Giddey posed for a photographer in front of gray background, then did the same for another with a black one. Jalen Williams sat...
Why Josh Giddey is excited to have Chip Engelland as OKC Thunder shooting coach
It took just one phone call to put a smile on Josh Giddey’s face this offseason. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault informed the second-year guard that Oklahoma City was bringing in renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland. Almost immediately, Giddey and his agent, who was with him at the time of...
Post Register
Tampa Bay Lightning using Cup loss as motivation to win
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay isn’t content with being one of the NHL’s best teams. Three months after falling short in a bid to become the first NHL club in 40 years to win three straight Stanley Cup titles, the Lightning entered training camp eager to begin the quest to reclaim the crown they relinquished to the Colorado Avalanche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Post Register
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
Post Register
Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge
TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement,” tweeted Buschmann’s wife, Sara Walsh, a Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor.
MLB・
Dallas Mavericks Training Camp: Light Workload for Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is expected to have a light workload in training camp ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' preseason schedule is underway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge had gone seven games since his last home run, 34 plate appearances of fans quieting to a hush and snapping photos with every pitch. Then with the score tied in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, he drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker to left, a no doubt rocket. He had tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, what many fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard for the sport.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel spotted at Mavericks practice
For Vogel, who was terminated by the Lakers in April after three seasons in charge, it is fitting that he is around the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was on Vogel’s staff in L.A. when they won the NBA title in 2020. Mavs assistant Jared Dudley was also a player on that Vogel-led Lakers team.
Comments / 0