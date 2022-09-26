ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche preseason: Alex Beaucage flexes shot, improved skating in win over Golden Knights

By Kyle Fredrickson kyle.fredrickson@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Alex Beaucage (74) skate for the puck followed by Avalanche left wing Dalton Smith (73) during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Ellen Schmidt

DENVER — Alex Beaucage understands what is holding him back from a roster spot with the Avalanche.

"My skating is a big thing to improve, so I focused on that all summer,” Beaucage said. “That’s pretty much it for me.”

The work seemed to play off Sunday in Colorado’s victorious exhibition home opener, 3-1, over the Golden Knights at Ball Arena. Beaucage notched the Avs’ first home goal of the year, on a power-play chance, with a blast from the top of the circle. The 21-year-old winger also showcased quick feet all night.

Beaucage, a Quebec native, appeared in 40 AHL games last season. He tallied 12 points (eight assists) for the Colorado Eagles.

“He’s got an NHL mind. You saw it tonight. He’s got a heck of a shot,” said Eagles head coach Greg Cronin. “He’s not afraid. He plays hard and he’s fearless. The narrative with him for the last two years has been (about) skating. … I know he’s a real coachable kid and he wants it. You can improve that.”

Olausson update. Avalanche 2021 first-round NHL draft pick Oskar Olausson played on the top line Sunday with center Evan Rodrigues and winger Andrew Cogliano. Olausson did not record any points but showcased his impressive shot on several occasions.

“They’re really good players. They’re NHLers. I’m just trying to be good with them, don’t make mistakes and find open spots,” Olausson said of his linemates. “I got a couple of chances. I wish they went in. Other than that, it was a decent game. A couple of mistakes (where) I could do better.”

Cronin expects Olausson to be with the Eagles throughout this upcoming AHL season.

“We’ve got to get more drive out of his game. He's got to get inside people’s hands instead of reaching for pucks. That could be a reflection of maturity, right?” Cronin said. “If we can get that out of him, more drive to his game and more tenacity around pucks, he has a chance to be an NHL player. … It’s a process.”

Quotable. Alexandar Georgiev on his first preseason start for the Avalanche: “I think it went pretty well. It’s really exciting to get back into it. We had a great atmosphere in the building. … I felt pretty in it from the start.”

Avalanche’s Sam Girard overcomes mental, physical hurdles in broken sternum recovery: ‘Happy to be back on the ice’

DENVER — The worst part of Sam Girard’s broken sternum, knocking him out of the NHL playoffs, wasn’t the bone-splitting hit. Just watch Girard play. The Avalanche defenseman is not accustomed to sitting still. “You skate almost every day during the summer. I had to sit on my couch and wait until my sternum healed,” Girard said. “That was kind of hard mentally and physically.” ...
3 takeaways from Avalanche preseason loss to Wild; Girard returns, Jost explosion, Nichushkin update

DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday in a preseason game at Ball Arena. Welcome back, Sam Girard. The Avs’ defenseman made his first game appearance Tuesday since being knocked out of the playoffs with a broken sternum in the St. Louis series. Girard joined Brad Hunt on the team’s top defensive pairing against Minnesota, and over 22:49 of ice time, Girard looked the part of a strong and fluid skater. Avs’ coach Jared Bednar said before the game: “I wouldn’t play him tonight if he wasn’t ready. It’s just getting back and starting to take some contact from opponents instead of your own teammates. He’s been doing everything in training camp with no complications.” Expect Girard to play extended preseason minutes to get his game feel back after a prolonged absence.
