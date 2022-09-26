Related
Frelard Tamales
Some things to know about Frelard Tamales: they’re a walk-up window that specializes in tamales (obviously), they’re actually located in Green Lake, and they serve the best corn husk-wrapped bundles in town. Ringing in at a half-pound each, these steamy stunners are massive and stuffed with everything from sliced jalapeño and cheese to braised rioja pork. You can also add toppings that accentuate the fillings without getting in the way, like crema, limey guacamole, and tangy pickled carrots. While you could order virtually any of their menu items and walk away pleased, the salsa verde chicken and sweet potato mole tamales are the best options and make for a great casual lunch or dinner.
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Conveniently located at the corner of National and Sawtelle just off the 405, Brothers Cousins is the late-night taco kingpin of the Westside. Lines begin to form around 6pm for the main attraction, a wide, bubbling pan of tender meats that have been braised into absolute submission. Choose your cut of choice—asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, suadero, among others—and the taquero plucks the meat from the pan and chops it to order, scooping it into a warm tortilla in one swift motion. They’ll usually have some soft, fat-cooked potatoes and carmelized onions to help yourself to as well, and the salsa station is always well-stocked and pristine. We’re not exactly sure who is a brother and who is a cousin in this taco family, but we sure would like an invite to the next reunion.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Savida
Savida is a little seafood spot on Montana in Santa Monica that has quite a few delicious dishes. While nearby Crudo E Nudo is more of a destination, Savida is still a great option for a fancy little lunch (or dinner) involving alarmingly fresh vegetables and tasty crudos, oysters, tostadas, and salads. The octopus tostada is your must-order—it bites back with preserved lemon and garlicky tzatziki. The shrimp salad is also nice and will give you something of a spring awakening with pops of frisee and asparagus. And we love that they have a $9 lobster roll slider that involves lemongrass and crispy shallots. Our only qualm with Savida is that they weirdly charge a whopping $6 for a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. They do, however, serve tap water in clear glasses adorned with citrus, cucumbers, and herbs—a lavish and appreciated touch.
Los Güichos
To find truly outstanding al pastor, it must come from a trompo, a hypnotic vertical rotisserie where marinated pork is shaved off in thin slices like shawarma. If you head to Tacos Los Güichos, a truck in South LA that parks at a tire shop right off the 110, you’ll know immediately you’re in the presence of al pastor royalty. Most nights you’ll see two, perhaps even three, big reddish-orange trompos with taqueros carving the pork using long knives and handing out tacos that are scarfed down in seconds. Charred on the edges, embarrassingly juicy, and a touch sweet, the Mexico City-style al pastor here is unmatched. But three caveats: the truck doesn’t roll out the trompos until 5pm, so don’t come before that. Bring cash. And don’t expect a slice of pineapple on top or a side of avocado salsa (though their earthy salsa roja is A-plus). Los Güichos’ owner considers them distractions and is happy to tell you so.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.
Tú Lan Restaurant
Almost 50 years after they first opened, Tú Lan is still serving the same last meal-worthy imperial rolls, huge bowls of phở, and grilled meats over rice and vermicelli as they did back in the day. The Mid-Market Vietnamese spot is pretty straightforward—it has just a few seats in the back of the long space, a kitchen where you can see pork sizzling towards charred perfection on the grill, and quick service that’s efficient without feeling impersonal. The best part? Portions are huge, and you can get in and out for about $10, making a meal here one of the most cost-efficient in the city.
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
Lil Chef Mama
FiDi isn’t exactly the Thai food capitol of NYC. That’s why any good Thai restaurant in this neighborhood is notable. At Lil Chef Mama, which is from the Thai Sliders team, you’ll find salads, curries, and noodles common to a lot of Thai places, but be sure to focus on the house specials. If you like sweet-savory dishes, get the In Honor of the King—a huge omelet filled with chunks of chicken breast topped with peanut sauce. There’s also one slider on the menu, and you should order it every time. It comes stacked high with honey-glazed slices of pork. The huge dining room has kind of a tropical theme, and all the tables are arranged far apart, so this is a great option if personal space is important to you.
The Eight
If the constant queue snaking down Shaftesbury Avenue is anything to go by, this Hong Kong-style tea house is the best restaurant in Chinatown. The Eight isn’t quite that. It’s a big, pine-heavy, canteen-style restaurant that has an air of Muji about it. But you don’t come here for another LED diffuser, you come here for eggs. The whipped volcano egg—a whirling, swirling, mound of eggs with curry on the side—is as aesthetically pleasing as it is flavour-wise. Other things, like roasted meats and noodle soups, are decent enough, but you’re better off going with the pineapple bun.
Mochinut
This chain is in more than half the states in this country, which means we’re not the only fans. The Japanese-style doughnuts here are made with 95% rice flour and 5% wheat flour, which results in doughnuts that have subtly crispy outsides and soft and chewy centers. With more than 20 different colorful varieties (matcha, black sesame, and peanut butter, for example), you’ll have no trouble finding a few you’ll like. Our go-tos are the coconut and the original. Mochinut also has bubble tea and hot dogs encrusted with things like Hot Cheetos and tiny cubes of fried potatoes.
Chīsai Sushi Club
Quality, sub-$100 omakase isn’t exactly easy to find in SF. Luckily, Chīsai Sushi Club exists. The tiny Bernal Heights spot offers $90 omakase that includes 13 courses of nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and mini taiyakis for dessert. Aside from not costing half a month’s rent, everything that lands on the table is well-executed and excellent across the board. They also have a 17-course option for $120, plus a 13-course ($70) vegetarian version with things like confit leek and asparagus nigiri. Whatever you choose, just know the non-nigiri dishes lean smaller, so if you want to leave completely full consider adding a supplement, like uni carbonara or toro donburi. This laidback spot is also ideal for casual-yet-kind-of-fancy date nights (jeans are totally acceptable here), or dinners before hitting the nearby bars.
Safari
We can’t help but go into Safari, one of Manhattan’s only Somali restaurants, with tunnel vision. To put it simply, their goat rocks. The tender, spice-soaked meat falls right off the bone, and it’s perfectly complemented by a side of fluffy yellow rice. Other menu items that make it hard to choose: beef suqaar, vegetable sabaayad, and classic crispy sambusas. Double fist some fragrant Somali tea and glowing mango juice, and leave room for some sticky-sweet malawax at the end. Safari is worth all the visits it takes to try the whole menu, though keep in mind that it is a meat-heavy menu and not ideal for vegetarians. (All meals are halal.) We can’t wait to try the scrambled egg sabaayad wrap and canjeero on the breakfast menu.
Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
Monster Pho
A rolling robot with tiered trays brings water to your table at Monster Phở in Oakland's Temescal. Moments later, it’ll reappear with your spring rolls in tow. The novelty of having a roving android serve you is one reason to keep this casual Vietnamese spot in mind for quick lunches, weeknight dinners, and comfort meals when you need to cry into some steamy beef phở after the longest week ever. The other is that everything from the rice plates and vermicelli bowls with charred meats to the bright green pandan waffles will make you feel cozier than the Sleepytime Bear. Plus, it’s impossible not to have a good time in the dining room filled with arcade games and a photo booth decked out with the very adorable monster mascot. Human staff will treat you like an old friend, whether they’re asking about how your family is doing or sneaking your kids a prize from the claw crane.
Taipei Cafe
Taipei Cafe’s bright space is full of small plants, postcards, and drawings of bubble tea and Chicago landmarks. And though the long beverage menu at this Lakeview Taiwanese spot suggests you’re here for the boba, you shouldn't leave without ordering any food. Their delicious popcorn chicken is salty and spicy, and each order comes with enough crispy pieces that you could entire box for a meal. But we also like the braised pork in a sweet and salty dark soy sauce that comes with rice, a hardboiled egg, pickled vegetables, string beans, and a side salad. Many people order food to go since the space isn't too big, but they have a few tables and counter-seats available.
Bottega Rittenhouse
Bottega Rittenhouse is a tiny Albanian-Italian cafe and prepared food shop from the owner of the adjacent Branzino Italian Ristorante. For now, you have to take your paninis, pastas, or gelato to go (they’re waiting on a license for sit-down service), but we enjoyed our deliciously salty speck sandwich (with artichoke crema, creamy fior di latte, tomato, and basil) and cacio e pepe with maccheroni alla chitarra in the square. Yes, pasta in the park is a thing. If it’s not, we’re making it one.
Brazen Head
Brazen Head is probably the only place in town where you can roll in at 11pm, and gobble up perfectly charred NY pepper steak, some cheesy french onion soup, and marinara-drenched meatballs that are the comfort equivalent of Lenny Kravitz’s blanket-scarf. The Cow Hollow steakhouse has no signage out front and everything we want in a late-night spot that looks like an 1800s Scottish pub: paintings of bearded old men, velvet curtains, a dim red glow, sports bobbleheads for kitsch, and strong cocktails that pair well with stories that begin with, “Back in the day...” No wonder Brazen Head’s been firmly rooted here since 1980.
Augie's On Main
When you have chicken on the mind in Santa Monica, consider Augie’s—a fast-casual spot on Main Street from the Melisse chef. You’ll place your order on a mildly depressing automated screen up front, which is then redeemed by the pleasant little side patio filled with locals going to town on chicken. The specialty here is “dirty chicken,” which kind of reminds us of shake and bake: it’s roasted, juicy, and studded with panko-like bread crumbs. You can get it by the half-bird with two sides (ratatouille, corn ribs, and mashed potatoes are among the options) or stuffed in a baguette with arugula and pan drippings. It’s all a little salty and intense, so don’t come if you’re in the mood for something light, but Augie’s will satisfy a chicken craving when it strikes. There’s also a fried chicken sandwich, which is good, but nothing worth crossing town, plus a burger and a chopped salad.
Koloman
One of the best new restaurants we’ve been to this year, Koloman (in the old Breslin space) serves decadent, inventive Viennese food with a French twist. The open kitchen gives major Ratatouille vibes, the service is tight, and every dish has a surprising element, from starters like a celery root tartare to a duck egg creme brulee for dessert. Come hungry, and order at least two things from every section of the menu. Don’t skip the whole roasted chicken, which is dry aged for over 90 days and served with the lightest, fluffiest, butteriest spätzle we’ve ever had.
