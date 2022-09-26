Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
howafrica.com
British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
howafrica.com
SA President Ramaphosa Denies Corruption Allegation Once Again
Pressure continues to pile on South Africa’s president amid hidden cash allegations. When questioned about alleged cooperation between the government and criminal gangs during a parliament session Thursday, Ramaphosa doubled down on denial. “These are allegations that are outrageous, and that we deny completely, because there is no truth...
Comments / 0