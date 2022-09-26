ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus

A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
SA President Ramaphosa Denies Corruption Allegation Once Again

Pressure continues to pile on South Africa’s president amid hidden cash allegations. When questioned about alleged cooperation between the government and criminal gangs during a parliament session Thursday, Ramaphosa doubled down on denial. “These are allegations that are outrageous, and that we deny completely, because there is no truth...
