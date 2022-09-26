Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Members of Soundgarden
Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron took the stage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles Tuesday night. They were joined by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic and the Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen for two songs, both from 1994’s Superunknown: "The Day I Tried to Live" and "Black Hole Sun."
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Miley Cyrus reveals she performed Def Leppard's Photograph at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert as 'a personal request' from the late drummer in an old voice message
Miley Cyrus was among the dozens of musical artists to perform at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Night Crawling singer, who called the event 'the most special way to remember the MOST special person', joined members of Def Leppard, and other stars, to perform their 1983 hit song Photograph.
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer
Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
‘This is freaking me out’: Farmhouse Fixer presenter Jonathan Knight reacts after ‘girl’ spotted in window of Salem house
Farmhouse Fixer presenter and ex-New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has responded after fans spotted something strange in one of the homes he was working on.Farmhouse Fixer is a TV show in which Knight restores old homes with the help of designer Kristina Crestin.The show’s recent episode, which aired last night (28 September) on HGTV, showed Knight and Crestin visiting Salem to restore a traditional 1950s barn connected with the Salem Witch Trails.Salem’s historic Witch Trails saw the murder of 19 innocent people accused of practicising Witchcraft between 1692 and 1693.Over 200 were arrested in the trials...
Guns N’ Roses Announce 97-Track ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set
Guns N' Roses will release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The twin albums' original 30 songs will be augmented with two complete live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.
NME
Dave Chappelle covers Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ with Foo Fighters for second time
Foo Fighters once again brought Dave Chappelle on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles last night (September 27). After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
iheart.com
Chris Shiflett Reveals If Foo Fighters Will Continue Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song
A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s What Rock + Metal Artists Think About Pantera’s Return
What do rock and metal musicians really think about the return of Pantera? While at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked a bunch of artists their opinion on the historic return of the surviving Cowboys From Hell. The reaction to Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in...
Comments / 0