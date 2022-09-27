Scarlett Johansson Finally Explained Why Her And Colin Jost's Child Is Named Cosmo

Related
Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'
"The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry [Styles] is completely inaccurate," Olivia Wilde told Vanity Fair Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight about her love life. In a new cover story for Vanity Fair's October issue, Wilde, 38, spoke candidly about Harry Styles and how her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis had ended before she and the musician got together. "The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told the publication of rumors that she had left her ex-fiancé, 46, to date...
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Scarlett Johansson By Figuring Out The Connection Between Her Kid's Names
"Not a lot of people make that connection," the "Black Widow" actor admitted.
Drew Barrymore Interviewed Jennette McCurdy And They Shared A Lot About Their Complicated Relationships With Their Moms
Jennette opened up about her relationship with her mother in her new book I'm Glad My Mom Died.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Ashton Kutcher says he and Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’
Ashton Kutcher recently teased that he and his wife Mila Kunis both starred in ‘basically the same movie’ in 2011. The coincidence didn’t stop there, with one of his costars pointing out another parallel.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
epicstream.com
Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims
Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Julia Roberts Wants To Find ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais A Boyfriend: She’s ‘Invested’
Julia Roberts, 54, is determined to help out Garcelle Beauvais, 55, in her love life. The two actresses met at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C on September 24, where the Oscar winner promised the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that she’d set her up with a worthy significant other.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA Amid Split Rumors
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting rumors to rest. The high-profile couple were spotted out together in New York City last week packing on the PDA for a date night. In one photo, they had their arms wrapped around one another in a passionate kiss, while out on the street. The Don't Worry Darling co-stars also walked together as Styles put his arm around Wilde's shoulders after completing 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden.
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'
On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Ashton Kutcher reveals he was 'drunk' the first time he told Mila Kunis he loved her
Ashton Kutcher remembers being drunk the first time he told Mila Kunis he loved her. He opened up to Kenny Chesney on his "Our Future Selves" show for Peloton.
wonderwall.com
Awkward! Ex-wife of longtime 'Saturday Night Live' star now dating his former castmate, plus more celeb romance news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late September 2022, starting with this love triangle… On Sept. 27, TMZ broke the news that Kenan Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Chris Redd, who also appeared on 20 episodes of his short-lived sitcom "Kenan." According to the webloid's sources, Christina and Chris became official sometime within the past year — long after she and Kenan started living separate lives several years ago — and there's "no bad blood" between the two comedians. TMZ's sources also made it clear that Kenan had nothing to do with Chris's recent departure from "SNL." The former child star has reportedly "moved on" from his former missus and is "happily dating other people."
Latine Grandkids Are Sharing The Things You'd Only Know If You Grew Up With Latine Grandparents
Abuelos and Abuelas say the darndest and most accurate things sometimes.
Emma Slater, Trevor Donovan Expand on Relationship After Alfonso Ribeiro Asks If Their ‘DWTS’ Chemistry Is ‘Real’ or ‘Acting’
It was hard to deny the connection between Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan on the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars — and Alfonso Ribeiro wasn’t afraid to ask the season 31 duo about their chemistry. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” the cohost asked […]
