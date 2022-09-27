ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson Finally Explained Why Her And Colin Jost's Child Is Named Cosmo

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

You probably know that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child , Cosmo, into the world last year.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Now, it's totally possible that when you heard the name Cosmo, you said to yourself, "Huh. That's a unique name. What made them land on that one?"

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Well, fear not, because Scarlett has finally revealed all.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Scarlett recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show , and during the interview, the actor spilled on how she and Colin landed on Cosmo's name.

"We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked, before elaborating, "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."

Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cosmo is Scarlett's second child, as she also shares 8-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac — and as it turns out, her two children's names share a thematic connection.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

"Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow," she said. "That's why my daughter liked it too."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Scarlett also confirmed Colin's previous claim that his mother wasn't a huge fan of Cosmo's name.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Colin's mom had a little bit of a harder time with it," she said. "She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while and I was like, 'No he's already out, it's past that time.'"

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

You can watch the whole interview here .

