warblogle.com
On To Victory – NIL Collective Paying Off
The Auburn NIL collective, called “On To Victory”, is paying off big time. On To Victory has raised $10m so far, bolstering Auburn’s NIL coffers as they continue working to gain ground on the recruiting trail. Auburn football players are being paid, on average, $7,500 a month.
warblogle.com
From the Other Sideline – LSU
1. What do LSU fans think of Auburn football right now?. They can’t believe President Biden hasn’t declared it a major disaster and sent federal aid and an investigative committee to hire a new head coach. 2. What’s the vibe like on Brian Kelly from the LSU fam-uh-lee?...
