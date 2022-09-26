Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Who Is the Real Father of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Children?
Something is rotten in the city of King's Landing. The sixth episode of HBO's House of the Dragon raises suspicions about the bloodline of Princess Rhaenyra's three sons—Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. Though Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon, all three of the young princes have brown hair, instead of the signature platinum locks that the Targaryens and Velaryons are known for.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?
How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Red Lace Column Gown With George to D.C.’s HISTORYTalks 2022 Event
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney tapped into fall's warm tones for her appearance with George Clooney this weekend at Washington, D.C.’s HISTORYTalks 2022 event. Amal opted to wear a stunning red lace column gown. She had her dark hair styled down in soft waves and paired the dress with a matching statement red lip.
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Louise Fletcher Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Actor Was 88
Louise Fletcher, whose Oscar-winning performance as the sadistic Nurse Ratched in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest gave Hollywood one of its greatest all-time villains and provided the culture with a portrait of bureaucratic evil so indelible that the character’s last name could carry a TV series 45 years later, died Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was 88. Her death was announced to Deadline by her family through agent David Shaul. Although no cause was specified, Shaul said she passed away in her sleep at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse, surrounded by family....
Harper's Bazaar
Why you need a turtleneck dress in your autumn wardrobe, according to Amal Clooney
No matter where she’s going, whether she’s dressing up in sequins or dressing down in denim, Amal Clooney always looks suitably stylish. Her most recent ensemble is no exception; she was spotted with husband George Clooney at a station in New York, striking the perfect balance between smart and casual, wearing a cream knitted turtleneck dress by Stella McCartney.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Bette Midler Officially Sets the Record Straight on That Hocus Pocus Quote Debate
Watch: Bette Midler Clears Up Hocus Pocus Lyric CONFUSION. Bubble, bubble, we're in trouble—because it turns out we haven't been incorrectly quoting Hocus Pocus this entire time. At Sept. 27's Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson in the beloved classic, put rumors of a misquote...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid Paired Her Matrix-esque Trench Coat with an Unexpected Accessory
13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level 13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level. Bella Hadid seems to be taking some fall fashion inspiration from The Matrix. Yesterday, the supermodel attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 aftershow party in London,...
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order
How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Is a Bombshell in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to bring the wild to Milan Fashion Week. This weekend, the reality TV star and mogul stepped out in Italy while wearing an outfit that had her entirely covered in leopard print. The bold ensemble included a shiny leopard-print bustier layered over a matching mesh turtleneck catsuit, but she didn't stop there. The animalistic theme was further carried on with her thigh-high stiletto boots, a dramatic sweeping fur coat, and, finally, a matching handbag.
Harper's Bazaar
Daniel Lee Joins Burberry
Just two days after the debut of Riccardo Tisci’s Spring 2023 Burberry collection, the brand has announced a major new change in direction. Daniel Lee, the 38-year-old Brit who led a slick reboot of Bottega Veneta before abruptly departing the brand late last year, will lead the heritage English brand as chief creative officer.
Harper's Bazaar
Black and Powerful
Before being a legit-bill-paying adult, do you remember how much easier it was to slip out of dailiness and into the freedom of your own imagination? Maybe you’ve forgotten the wild liberation of declaring yourself the king of castles conjured at the summit of plastic playground infrastructures, but I haven’t.
