Harper's Bazaar

Who Is the Real Father of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Children?

Something is rotten in the city of King's Landing. The sixth episode of HBO's House of the Dragon raises suspicions about the bloodline of Princess Rhaenyra's three sons—Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. Though Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon, all three of the young princes have brown hair, instead of the signature platinum locks that the Targaryens and Velaryons are known for.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?

How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Louise Fletcher Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Actor Was 88

Louise Fletcher, whose Oscar-winning performance as the sadistic Nurse Ratched in 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest gave Hollywood one of its greatest all-time villains and provided the culture with a portrait of bureaucratic evil so indelible that the character’s last name could carry a TV series 45 years later, died Friday at her home in Montdurausse, France. She was 88. Her death was announced to Deadline by her family through agent David Shaul. Although no cause was specified, Shaul said she passed away in her sleep at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse, surrounded by family....
Harper's Bazaar

Why you need a turtleneck dress in your autumn wardrobe, according to Amal Clooney

No matter where she’s going, whether she’s dressing up in sequins or dressing down in denim, Amal Clooney always looks suitably stylish. Her most recent ensemble is no exception; she was spotted with husband George Clooney at a station in New York, striking the perfect balance between smart and casual, wearing a cream knitted turtleneck dress by Stella McCartney.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen

Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order

How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released

With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Is a Bombshell in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to bring the wild to Milan Fashion Week. This weekend, the reality TV star and mogul stepped out in Italy while wearing an outfit that had her entirely covered in leopard print. The bold ensemble included a shiny leopard-print bustier layered over a matching mesh turtleneck catsuit, but she didn't stop there. The animalistic theme was further carried on with her thigh-high stiletto boots, a dramatic sweeping fur coat, and, finally, a matching handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Daniel Lee Joins Burberry

Just two days after the debut of Riccardo Tisci’s Spring 2023 Burberry collection, the brand has announced a major new change in direction. Daniel Lee, the 38-year-old Brit who led a slick reboot of Bottega Veneta before abruptly departing the brand late last year, will lead the heritage English brand as chief creative officer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Black and Powerful

Before being a legit-bill-paying adult, do you remember how much easier it was to slip out of dailiness and into the freedom of your own imagination? Maybe you’ve forgotten the wild liberation of declaring yourself the king of castles conjured at the summit of plastic playground infrastructures, but I haven’t.
SOCIETY

