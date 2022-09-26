ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News: Weekend Max Mara + Lily Aldridge, Burberry Finally Shows, Moncler Celebrates, French Connection Turns 50

By Eddie Roche
 4 days ago
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Complex

Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign

For its new Calvins or Nothing campaign, Calvin Klein has enlisted Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku. The campaign shots in question were directed and photographed by Gray Sorrenti. In addition to Tuesday marking the global release of the Sorrenti-captured campaign images, it also marks the day the latest Calvin Klein pieces are made available to the public. New to the lineup with this drop are an updated Embossed Icon, a refreshed Modern Cotton silhouette, and the minimalism-focused designs of CK Black.
hypebeast.com

Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway

Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week

Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Insider

Kim Kardashian's family – including three of her kids – wore sparkling coordinated outfits to support her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana collaborated with Kim Kardashian for its most recent collection at Milan Fashion Week. Kardashian's family, including her mom Kris Jenner, and three of her children, attended in support. Dolce & Gabbana teased the "Ciao Kim" collection on its social media ahead of the show. Kim Kardashian's family...
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Hypebae

Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week

New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Hits The Streets of New York in Stella McCartney Gown & Casadei Platforms After ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Olivia Wilde was spotted out in New York yesterday leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the actress dressed down in a white Stella McCartney gown and Casadei sky-high boots. Keeping cool and casual, Wilde’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a risky plunging neckline, and a floral shaped cut out across Wilde’s midsection. The director donned shady black sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of long layered chain necklaces in black and gold and bracelets in the same style that offered the actress a welcomed shine. Wilde wore her light brown locks down and parted in the middle styled in...
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
The Associated Press

Kim Kardashian culls Dolce&Gabbana archives for Milan show

MILAN (AP) — Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce&Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. It was a day of debuts in Milan, including Maximilian Davis, a 27-yeaer-old British designer with Afro-Caribbean roots, at the creative helm of Salvatore Ferragamo and Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally, as the brand returns to the runway for the first time in 20 years.
WWD

Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week

SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow in a Multicolored Etro Two-Piece and Purple Peep-Toe Mules

Ashley Graham practiced her runway walk on the streets of Milan dressed in rainbow wears in a video posted to her Instagram today during Milan Fashion Week just ahead of the Etro’s spring 2023 show. Graham has been busy this fashion month, the star having had sat front row and or walked in many shows during the fashionable romp, including shows like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Boss and Tommy Hilfiger. Graham’s colorful wears consisted of a knitted long-sleeve crop-top with an ombre pink to orange and then light blue gradient, which she paired with a matching knitted midi skirt in the same...
