Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
One True Podcast: Baylor-OSU and Big 12 parity, snakebit Spencer Sanders, K-State's amazing win
Special guests Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) and Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig), both mainstays of the venerable Tulsa World, join Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk: • Obviously this is an intriguing matchup Saturday in Waco, a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium, which came right down to the McWire in a thrilling finish for the Bears. But what are the chances that Baylor and Oklahoma State end up back at JerryWorld again at the end of the year? • Let's talk about the gunslinger that is Spencer Sanders. Baylor has had his number for quite awhile: In four career meetings, he has 10 picks against the Bears, including seven times last year. Is that a fluke (he's generally not mistake-prone), and does he avoid throwing a pick this weekend? • K-State moved into the Top 25 after a huge win over Oklahoma. For our friends in Sooner Country, what are the natives up north saying about this stunner, and is the shine already off Brent Venables? • Speaking of the Wildcats, they're just one spot ahead of cross-state foe Kansas in the voting. With the Jayhawks off to a 4-0 start, what the heck is going on in the Sunflower State, and can they keep it going this week as KU hosts Iowa State and KSU welcomes Texas Tech? • On Kelly's Twitter feed, we've noticed she's a big fan of Buc-ee's. We ask our panel: For a sportswriter on the go, what's your go-to snack on those long work road trips? ----- Read Baylor football coverage at wacotrib.com/sports/college/baylor and follow @WacoTribSports on Twitter. ----- SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on: Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-true-podcast-baylor-big-12-football/id1530454062 Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/2kWVGhL8Z8TwpGA9Tj6AsY?si=_omEphQjTjy_1VRwDDlmDQ Google: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cub21ueWNvbnRlbnQuY29tL2QvcGxheWxpc3QvMDJlM2JiYjAtOWU4Ny00ODMyLWIyOTctYWFiOTAxMTY4ZjkzL2Q0OGU1OTM0LTc3MGEtNDM1Yi05ODc5LWFjMDEwMGUyMmFjYi8yOGM5MzMwZC0xNmJhLTRhN2UtOGJhYi1hYzAxMDBlMjkwNWQvcG9kY2FzdC5yc3M%3d.
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen); Baylor Sports Network (John...
pokesreport.com
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville, Abbott win Trib fan votes for third straight week
Gatesville running back Rayshon Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week while defensive end Kason Herbelin earned Defensive Player of the Week and Abbott’s Mason Hejl took the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. Smith totaled 32 carries for 268 yards in the Hornets’ 56-42 win over Godley...
RELATED PEOPLE
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor grads, Clint Harp highlight film ‘The Author’
"The Author," written and produced by Ritchey Cable, a 2000 Baylor University graduate and pastor of Kansas City's Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, opens Friday at Cinemark Waco. The movie concerns a writer who suffers a serious accident and wakes up in a hospital with no memory of his last five...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
fox44news.com
Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
KWTX
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
Stillwater Regional Airport to expand services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. — A press release from the City of Stillwater said American Airlines will use a larger aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas. It also said that the airport is finishing an aircraft apron project. The release said, starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the...
Comments / 0