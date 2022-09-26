ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

One True Podcast: Baylor-OSU and Big 12 parity, snakebit Spencer Sanders, K-State's amazing win

Special guests Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) and Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig), both mainstays of the venerable Tulsa World, join Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry for some college football talk: • Obviously this is an intriguing matchup Saturday in Waco, a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium, which came right down to the McWire in a thrilling finish for the Bears. But what are the chances that Baylor and Oklahoma State end up back at JerryWorld again at the end of the year? • Let's talk about the gunslinger that is Spencer Sanders. Baylor has had his number for quite awhile: In four career meetings, he has 10 picks against the Bears, including seven times last year. Is that a fluke (he's generally not mistake-prone), and does he avoid throwing a pick this weekend? • K-State moved into the Top 25 after a huge win over Oklahoma. For our friends in Sooner Country, what are the natives up north saying about this stunner, and is the shine already off Brent Venables? • Speaking of the Wildcats, they're just one spot ahead of cross-state foe Kansas in the voting. With the Jayhawks off to a 4-0 start, what the heck is going on in the Sunflower State, and can they keep it going this week as KU hosts Iowa State and KSU welcomes Texas Tech? • On Kelly's Twitter feed, we've noticed she's a big fan of Buc-ee's. We ask our panel: For a sportswriter on the go, what's your go-to snack on those long work road trips? ----- Read Baylor football coverage at wacotrib.com/sports/college/baylor and follow @WacoTribSports on Twitter. ----- SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on: Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/one-true-podcast-baylor-big-12-football/id1530454062 Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/2kWVGhL8Z8TwpGA9Tj6AsY?si=_omEphQjTjy_1VRwDDlmDQ Google: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cub21ueWNvbnRlbnQuY29tL2QvcGxheWxpc3QvMDJlM2JiYjAtOWU4Ny00ODMyLWIyOTctYWFiOTAxMTY4ZjkzL2Q0OGU1OTM0LTc3MGEtNDM1Yi05ODc5LWFjMDEwMGUyMmFjYi8yOGM5MzMwZC0xNmJhLTRhN2UtOGJhYi1hYzAxMDBlMjkwNWQvcG9kY2FzdC5yc3M%3d.
WACO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Saturday, October 1, 2022; 2:30 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard) Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen); Baylor Sports Network (John...
WACO, TX
pokesreport.com

Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Gatesville, Abbott win Trib fan votes for third straight week

Gatesville running back Rayshon Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week while defensive end Kason Herbelin earned Defensive Player of the Week and Abbott’s Mason Hejl took the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. Smith totaled 32 carries for 268 yards in the Hornets’ 56-42 win over Godley...
GATESVILLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members

Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor grads, Clint Harp highlight film ‘The Author’

"The Author," written and produced by Ritchey Cable, a 2000 Baylor University graduate and pastor of Kansas City's Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, opens Friday at Cinemark Waco. The movie concerns a writer who suffers a serious accident and wakes up in a hospital with no memory of his last five...
WACO, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Experts See Decline in Lake Waco Water Levels Into Fall Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – While the Gulf Coast faces extreme weather with Hurricane Ian en route, Central Texas is still in a dry period, at the start of fall. The present heat still has Waco in stage two of its Drought Contingency Plan. Waco city officials shared this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX

