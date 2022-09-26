(Lake Park)--Two people from Wisconsin were seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Sunday south of Lake Park. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34. Deputies say 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on M-27 and 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on A-34 driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf. Montague stopped and then proceeded to enter the intersection in front of Reverts. Reverts was unable to stop in time and collided with Montague. Reverts’ vehicle spun around and came to rest in the northwest corner of the intersection. Montague’s vehicle continued northwest and came to rest in a cornfield.

