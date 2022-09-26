Read full article on original website
Everly Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident North of Peterson
(Peterson)--An Everly woman was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident early Tuesday evening north of Peterson. Just before 5:55 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover in the 4700 block of M-27. Upon arrival, deputies determined that Courtney Engeltjes was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy southbound on M-27, left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
One Person Sent to Hospital After I-90 Rollover in Jackson County
(Lakefield, MN)--One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened just before 4:05 p.m. about eight miles west of the Highway 86 exit in Ewington Township. The patrol says a 2016 Buick Rendezvous was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and rolled.
Two Wisconsin Residents Sent to Hospital After Collison Near Lake Park
(Lake Park)--Two people from Wisconsin were seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Sunday south of Lake Park. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34. Deputies say 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on M-27 and 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on A-34 driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf. Montague stopped and then proceeded to enter the intersection in front of Reverts. Reverts was unable to stop in time and collided with Montague. Reverts’ vehicle spun around and came to rest in the northwest corner of the intersection. Montague’s vehicle continued northwest and came to rest in a cornfield.
Spirit Lake Man Facing Charges After Incident on Highway 9
(Lake Park)--A Spirit Lake man is facing charges following an incident Sunday on Highway 9 near the Dickinson/Osceola county line. A criminal complaint filed by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office accuses 20-year-old Bryce Baumann of punching a person in the face several times while the victim was seated in a vehicle, and that Baumann allegedly continued to fight against the victim and others until he could be restrained by several passersby. The complaint states the victim sustained a cut on his right eye, along with a sore back and knee. The alleged incident took place around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth Man Facing Charges After Emmet County Traffic Stop
(Estherville)--A Blue Earth, Minnesota man was arrested this past weekend in Emmet County as the result of an early morning traffic stop. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding in the 3400 block of Highway 9 and initiated a traffic stop. While conducting an investigation into the matter, a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol were discovered in the vehicle.
Home Damaged by Fire in Lake Park
(Lake Park)—A house was damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lake Park. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says firefighters were called to 106 East 1st Street around 7:20 a.m. Ehret says they’re not sure what caused the fire. Ehret says two people were home at the time and were...
Dickinson County Supervisors Approve Switching to New Public Safety Radio System
(Spirit Lake)--The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to join the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. Switching to the new public safety radio system will cost about 5.5 million dollars. The supervisors voted to fund that cost by dipping into carryover funds; by using a little more than...
ELC District to Conduct Active Intruder Exercise
(Estherville)--The Estherville Lincoln Central School District will be conducting an active intruder training exercise Tuesday. According to a district press release, a mock intruder will enter either the ELC High school and/or Middle School building. Students will evacuate and the Estherville Police Department will also be on site during the drill.
Ernst Discusses Energy Issues During Visit to ILEC
(Estherville)--Iowa Senator Joni Ernst discussed energy concerns Monday afternoon during a meeting at Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative’s headquarters in Estherville. ILEC President and CEO Tim McCullough told Ernst that Iowa and the region could be facing power supply shortages in the next five years due to an increase in demand and a reduction in the amount of energy supply available. McCullough says coal and nuclear plants are being retired prematurely and federal regulations make it almost impossible to build new plants. Ernst says she’s concerned about what’s going on in the energy industry.
