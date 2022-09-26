Read full article on original website
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
Why did Aussie miner, 29Metals (ASX:29M) shares soar as much as 14% today?
29Metals shares are drawing investors, as the shift to electric vehicles and renewable energy boosts demand for copper. The miner has just locked in a key contract for a flagship mine in Western Australia. Aussie miner, 29Metals’ (ASX:29M) shares rocketed up as much as 14%, to a high of AU$2.35...
HT&E (ASX:HT1) shares rise as the Australian media company’s repurchases continue
HT&E moves forward with its share repurchase program, with management viewing the stock as undervalued. Analysts are mostly bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks insights. Australian media company, HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) saw its shares rise as much as 7.5% to a high of AU$1.29 in morning trading, before retreating...
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) forecast: This analyst has been on the money
Karoon Energy shares have been up and down multiple times amid this year’s volatile market. However, one analyst has been correct more than 80% of the time when predicting the stock’s movements, helping investors navigate the volatility. Karoon Energy’s (ASX:KAR) share price has fluctuated multiple times, but TipRanks...
Motorcycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) sees revved up share price
Motorcycle Holdings shares continue to ride high, as the Aussie company counts on acquisitions like Mojo Group to expand its market share. Motorcycle Holdings (ASX:MTO) shares rose almost 5% to $2.56 on Tuesday, driving their gains over the past three months to over 25%. The Australian stock has soared after the motorcycle and accessories dealer announced plans to acquire Mojo Group.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.
Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday September 27: What You Need to Know
Australian shares finished higher, as the Materials and Energy sectors rebounded after Monday’s losses. Australian shares settled higher at end of trade today, inching back after heavy losses on Monday, as recession fears continue to worry traders. The S&P/ASX200 closed up today, gaining 26.80 points or 0.41% to 6,496.20...
Pound retreats again and FTSE tumbles after IMF’s stinging criticism of UK plans
The pound has taken another hammering while London’s blue chip share index slumped into the red after the UK Government was heavily criticised by the International Monetary Fund over its handling of economic policy. Sterling fell back to 1.06 US dollars at one stage, having recovered to 1.08 US...
TFI International (TSE:TFII): What is Attractive About This Canadian Stock?
TFI International (TSE:TFII) (NYSE:TFII) shares have leaped 3x in the past three years. TFI has an excellent track record of outpacing street EPS expectations. In addition, the company has been regularly returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, TFI International provides freight transportation and...
Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers
Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
Here’s Why BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Slipped Post Q2 Numbers
BlackBerry’s bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. However, the slowdown in the Cybersecurity business and macroeconomic weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock. Software company BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) announced Q2 financials wherein its bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ consensus. However, the slowdown in its cybersecurity business, supply constraints in North America and Europe, and overall macro weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock.
