Northfield, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash

Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLS, MN
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
RED WING, MN
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
ROCHESTER, MN
Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
LAKE CITY, MN
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
106.9 KROC

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Bullet Strikes Mobile Home in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating the source of a gunshot that struck a mobile home along Marion Rd. Tuesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. around 7:30 p.m. A 62-year-old man told officers he was standing by a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer began smoking. The man said he moved the dryer away from the wall and saw a bullet fall to the ground.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
gowatertown.net

Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide

GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
GAYLORD, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
