PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Says He Was Assigned To WWE Hall Of Famer When He Was 23
A long time ago, in a galaxy known as "WWE SmackDown: 2008", Drew McIntyre was a protege of The Undertaker. In an interview with the "Hollywood Raw Podcast," the WWE star recalled his first impressions of The Undertaker when McIntyre began his main roster run. "He was awesome," McIntyre said....
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Reacts To Drew McIntyre Fireball Spot Gone Awry
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was taken to the next level when Scarlett blew a fireball into the face of the former WWE Champion. However, the spot didn't go to plan, as it ended up missing the Scotsman, and during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the two men for the fact they "called it on the fly" by continuing after that spot.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Called the “the Most Entertaining Character” on WWE TV Every Week
This week, WWE’s Kayla Braxton appeared on Ryan Satin’s “Out of Character” podcast. Here are a few highlights:. Kayla Braxton discusses her time on The Bump and the show’s future:. “I remember at the time I was kind of in a rut and that happens...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
ringsidenews.com
Gallus Arrested For Attacking Referee During WWE NXT This Week
Gallus were a top tag team in NXT UK before the brand folded. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang traveled miles to invade NXT during HeatWave several weeks ago. Tonight, they made things far worse for NXT officials. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang took on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Says 'SmackDown' Segment Made Her Miss These WWE Stars
While discussing The Bloodline's segment on this past Friday's "SmackDown" on her podcast "The Sessions," Renée Paquette came to the conclusion that there's one tag team that she really misses from her time with WWE. Paquette's most recent episode of "The Sessions" podcast, while she and her guest Emilio...
Yardbarker
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
ComicBook
Update Revealed on Drew McIntyre's Health and WWE Return
Drew McIntyre was present and accounted for this past Friday night for SmackDown, which is immensely impressive since he was dealing with a bad case of food poisoning all throughout. To help things he underwent treatments backstage before the show, and then he was pulled from WWE live vents over the weekend in Stockton and Fresno California he was scheduled to appear so he could recover. A new report from PWInsider offers good news, as it seems he is feeling better and is scheduled to be back on SmackDown this Friday, and is being fully implemented into creative for the show.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
WWE has a full lineup set for tonight’s episode of Raw from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will make his way over from SmackDown, along with Solo Sikoa, to take on AJ Styles in a singles match following a back-and-forth exchange on social media. Fellow Canadian Kevin...
