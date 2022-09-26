Drew McIntyre was present and accounted for this past Friday night for SmackDown, which is immensely impressive since he was dealing with a bad case of food poisoning all throughout. To help things he underwent treatments backstage before the show, and then he was pulled from WWE live vents over the weekend in Stockton and Fresno California he was scheduled to appear so he could recover. A new report from PWInsider offers good news, as it seems he is feeling better and is scheduled to be back on SmackDown this Friday, and is being fully implemented into creative for the show.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO