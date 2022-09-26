Read full article on original website
Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say
A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
CNBC
Bitcoin bounces, Interpol hunts for Do Kwon, and Gavin Newsom vetoes regulation: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Katrina Prokopy of Coinsquare discusses how U.S. states are regulating cryptocurrencies while waiting for federal guidelines.
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Justice Department argues Trump should organize seized documents in new filing
The Department of Justice argued to special master Raymond Dearie that former President Donald Trump should have to categorize which documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago and address if any documents were not part of the FBI's August raid on the Florida resort.
Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman Urges Judge to Shield Additional Chapman University Emails from Jan. 6 Committee
Former President Donald Trump’s post-election lawyer John Eastman is asking a federal judge in California to shield from the Jan. 6 Committee an additional 558 documents from his Chapman University email account. In a short filing Monday, Eastman’s lawyers said they’ll produce 18 of the 576 documents requested by...
Florida Contracts Go to Companies That Flooded Ron DeSantis Campaign Fund
Under the leadership of Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron Desantis, a Missouri-based railroad and transport company that contributed generously in support of his campaign saw an astonishing 280-fold increase in its Florida state government contract awards. A construction aggregates firm that contributed $82,500 was awarded $30 million in new contracts. And a highway and civil site contracting firm that gave $22,500 saw its contracts grow 15-fold. They are just a few of the companies — mostly small and mid-sized construction firms — identified by The Intercept that saw a bonanza of lucrative contracts under the Republican governor, who has styled himself as a successor to Donald Trump and a foe to corporate America’s household names.
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer to Defend Trump Org in Criminal Case
In today’s column, a new California early retirement law aims to address burnout of state judges; the University of Idaho’s top lawyer said the school should stop offering birth control to students because of the state’s anti-abortion law; and Richmond University Law is dropping from its name an early donor said to have owned slaves.
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC changes address to UPS Store as investors pull more than $130 million
DWAC, the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, changed its address to a Miami UPS Store in a filing Friday. As of Friday, DWAC had lost $138.5 million of its $1 billion in private financing. Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company looking to take...
New York is now the center of crypto
Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
TechCrunch
Crypto platform Nexo sued by New York, California and six other US regulators
According to a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James, Nexo and Nexo Capital failed to register with the state’s securities and commodities brokers or dealers and lied to investors about their registration status. James seeks to compel Nexo to forgo the revenue from its “Earn Interest...
In the poorest states in America, 9 of the lowest 10 have Republican Legislatures.
Rich Poor Divide(Shutterstock) People come into the United States from all over the world to find freedom and to earn enough to raise their families. Yet, poverty is a pervasive problem in America. As of 2020, 11.4% of the US lives in poverty. In 2020, 35% of households with incomes below the federal poverty line were food insecure. 18 out of every 100,000 people in the US were homeless as of January 2020.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Imperial College London
With over 6,700 degrees awarded and 17,000 students, Imperial College London is a high-impact research university that focuses on science, engineering, medicine, and business, with growing resources in blockchain. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. Given its strength in research, Imperial College London unsurprisingly contributes and develops...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
MSNBC
Donald Trump is learning that appointing judges doesn't always guarantee wins
Last week brought a relentless deluge of legal news for former President Donald J. Trump. All of it was bad, and some of it came courtesy of judges he or former Republican President Ronald Reagan had appointed. Judge Raymond J. Dearie, a Reagan appointee who is serving as a special...
The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.
The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
