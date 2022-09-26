Read full article on original website
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Todd McShay Names His Top 3 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects
It's never too early to start discussing some draft-eligible players for the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay gave his top three quarterbacks in next year's class on Tuesday afternoon, plus some quarterbacks that have stock rising. "The clear-cut top-3 QBs in the 2023 class are CJ...
Jacoby Brissett shows Browns fans what a competent NFL quarterback looks like
BEREA — So this is what a competent NFL quarterback looks like. The Browns’ Jacoby Brissett has defied expectations of the fan base and the media with his performance in the past two games. But his doubters have an excuse. Considering Brissett is No. 33 in the parade...
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Ravens signed OL Zack Johnson and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to their PS. Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB TJ Carrie from their PS. Ravens released DB Daryl Worley. Bills are hosting CB Xavier Rhodes for a visit. Bills placed...
Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday
The signal-caller has been out to start the year with a knee injury.
Week 3 NFL Turning Point: How Mike McDaniel used Buffalo’s tendencies against them on go-ahead TD drive
The NFL is a matchup league. When your team employs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, matchups will forever be in your favor. Rules have changed to make speed and agility the main focus instead of physicality. It’s nearly impossible to play defensive back in the NFL because league rules have made it illegal to be a menace to a receiver.
“It’s Time” for Steelers Athletic Rookie QB Kenny Pickett to Start in 2022 Says Former Pitt Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation has got everyone talking, with good reason. After falling to 1-2 with a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers have only two passing touchdowns and 548 yards on the season. LeSean “Shady” McCoy, a Harrisburg, PA native, former University...
Albert Breer: I don't see a scenario where Deshaun is not the QB in December; this is why Jacoby will last 15 years in the NFL
Albert Breer talks about why he doesn’t see a scenario in which Deshaun Watson is not the Browns’ starting quarterback when he returns, Jacoby Brissett’s success to this point, Myles Garrett’s situation following his car accident and more.
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
Jets QB Zach Wilson '100 percent' heading into Steelers game
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday that first-choice quarterback and second-year pro Zach Wilson had been cleared from the knee injury he suffered last month and, thus, will make his 2022 regular-season debut this coming Sunday at the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson addressed media members later...
Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson 'excited' for QB Zach Wilson's return
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the start of the 2022 regular season. Heading toward a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Wilson is inching closer to returning to the field. On Wednesday, Jets head coach...
Sources: Texans working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams
The Houston Texans are working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. The workout is scheduled for Thursday. Smith was previously with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Baylor and played against the Texans in the...
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NFL Weather Report Week 4: Hurricane Ian impact
There are a few moments a year where real-life issues and the NFL combine. We see that in the lead-up to Week 4, as Hurricane Ian made landfall and continues to move up the east coast. With the NFL week set to begin and a full slate of action ahead, here is the latest on Hurricane Ian and how it might impact games and fantasy football this weekend.
