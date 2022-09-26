The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season vs the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The defense played solid and so did Daniel Jones despite an awful effort to protect him by the offensive line in a 23-16 loss. He has virtually no weapons to throw the ball too and Kenny Golladay isn't even playing on what is turning out to be a horrible contract. The Giants have to clean some things up but Daniel Jones kept them in the Cowboys game with both his arm and his legs. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

