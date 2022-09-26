Read full article on original website
Thursday, the undefeated Miami Dolphins will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the banks of the Ohio River. The game is being deemed a rematch of the legendary 2019 showdown between Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrrow here in Tuscaloosa just three years ago, with highlights of that years game getting posted all across social media.
As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to...
LONDON -- AP -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ defense is meeting offseason expectations and giving this storied franchise a new look. A team that has relied on Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback production for the past three decades is winning primarily because of the defense. The Packers are...
All week we have been operating under the assumption that Brian Hoyer would be the QB this Sunday at Green Bay, and likely for a couple more Sunday's after that. Even Bill Belichick, amid saying that Jones is "day by day" 12 times during yesterday's press conference let out the admission that, should Jones be unavailable, Hoyer would be the guy under center.
It's been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys last won Super Bowl. In fact, the last time was back on January 28th, 1996. Since then, the world has changed a ton. I've been a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan for as long as I can remember. No matter what our record is, I'm #DC4L. But, like me, fans are growing more frustrated each year as the hype around the Cowboys is always, "This is our year!"
I'll be honest, I think I may be the person best suited to talk about this topic on the face of the Earth. I happen to have watched every single second of Saints football this season from a 1080p digital antenna taped to my living room window. I never played...
The injury report for the Saints has been lengthy and critical the past few weeks with big names such as Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Jameis Winston. Winston has had his name list on almost every injury report since the week one victory over Atlanta. This week was certainly no different as the Saints took the field today for their first practice in London without their starting signal caller.
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season vs the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The defense played solid and so did Daniel Jones despite an awful effort to protect him by the offensive line in a 23-16 loss. He has virtually no weapons to throw the ball too and Kenny Golladay isn't even playing on what is turning out to be a horrible contract. The Giants have to clean some things up but Daniel Jones kept them in the Cowboys game with both his arm and his legs. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Early into the 2022 football season, the Dallas Cowboys are making the most out of life without Dak Prescott while the UTEP football team is trying to recover from a disappointing start. If you take a close look at the style of football that both teams are currently playing, the similarities are striking.
