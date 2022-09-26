ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Why Daniel Jones Shouldn’t Be Blamed For The Giants Loss Monday

The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season vs the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The defense played solid and so did Daniel Jones despite an awful effort to protect him by the offensive line in a 23-16 loss. He has virtually no weapons to throw the ball too and Kenny Golladay isn't even playing on what is turning out to be a horrible contract. The Giants have to clean some things up but Daniel Jones kept them in the Cowboys game with both his arm and his legs. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: Is a banged up Mac Jones or healthy Brian Hoyer better?

All week we have been operating under the assumption that Brian Hoyer would be the QB this Sunday at Green Bay, and likely for a couple more Sunday's after that. Even Bill Belichick, amid saying that Jones is "day by day" 12 times during yesterday's press conference let out the admission that, should Jones be unavailable, Hoyer would be the guy under center.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report

As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints QB Winston Held Out Of 2nd Straight Practice In UK

LONDON -- AP -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

‘Nice Ring to It': Inside the Bizarre Post-Football Life of This New York Giant

Rashad Jennings had a successful career in the National Football League. Drafted in the 7th round, 250th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Liberty University in 2009, Jennings would end up playing in 93 career games from that year through 2016. He got his first real opportunity as a starter with the New York Giants, rushing for 2,095 yards over his three years in New York, before retiring after 2016.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy