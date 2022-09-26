Read full article on original website
Packers Proving They Can Win By Relying On Their Defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ defense is meeting offseason expectations and giving this storied franchise a new look. A team that has relied on Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback production for the past three decades is winning primarily because of the defense. The Packers are...
Why Daniel Jones Shouldn’t Be Blamed For The Giants Loss Monday
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season vs the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The defense played solid and so did Daniel Jones despite an awful effort to protect him by the offensive line in a 23-16 loss. He has virtually no weapons to throw the ball too and Kenny Golladay isn't even playing on what is turning out to be a horrible contract. The Giants have to clean some things up but Daniel Jones kept them in the Cowboys game with both his arm and his legs. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
Poll: Is a banged up Mac Jones or healthy Brian Hoyer better?
All week we have been operating under the assumption that Brian Hoyer would be the QB this Sunday at Green Bay, and likely for a couple more Sunday's after that. Even Bill Belichick, amid saying that Jones is "day by day" 12 times during yesterday's press conference let out the admission that, should Jones be unavailable, Hoyer would be the guy under center.
Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report
As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to...
Saints QB Winston Held Out Of 2nd Straight Practice In UK
LONDON -- AP -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
History of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa Before Thursday Matchup
The first two quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft square off during Thursday Night Football for the first time since college. The game dubbed the "Game of the Century" showcased No. 2 ranked LSU face No. 3 ranked Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. However, this was not the first time Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow would clash.
‘Nice Ring to It': Inside the Bizarre Post-Football Life of This New York Giant
Rashad Jennings had a successful career in the National Football League. Drafted in the 7th round, 250th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Liberty University in 2009, Jennings would end up playing in 93 career games from that year through 2016. He got his first real opportunity as a starter with the New York Giants, rushing for 2,095 yards over his three years in New York, before retiring after 2016.
Tagovailoa, Waddle Set For Rematch With Joe Burrow And Ja’Marr Chase
Thursday, the undefeated Miami Dolphins will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the banks of the Ohio River. The game is being deemed a rematch of the legendary 2019 showdown between Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrrow here in Tuscaloosa just three years ago, with highlights of that years game getting posted all across social media.
