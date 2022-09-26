Read full article on original website
ROCK 22
2d ago
Get them out of school. When I was growing up no one had cell phones. If I was a teacher today as soon as kids entered the classroom phone go into a basket , pick them up after class. Pretty simple.
Reply
21
Ali Kat 9999
2d ago
Honestly taking them into the classroom fine ban that but with the world the way it is right now I would rather it at least be on them on there way home…
Reply
13
Jlee Ax
2d ago
no phones your there to learn if there's an issue bring it to the principal. maybe the schools should have cameras just like other jobs then if there's an issue with the teacher and students there's proof without distractions
Reply
13
