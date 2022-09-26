ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Supreme Court reschedules Planned Parenthood v. State oral argument

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYniP_0iB8jkSe00

Oral argument in the Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho lawsuits has been delayed by one week because of an illness affecting a member of the court, the state announced Monday in a press release.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 29, the oral argument is now set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise. A livestream will be available through Idaho in Session .

People who reserved a ticket to attend the oral argument will have that ticket honored for the rescheduled date. Individuals who reserved a ticket and no longer wish to attend can contact supremecourtdocuments@idcourts.net. Outside of emergencies, any changes to confirmed tickets must be requested by Oct. 5, the release said.

Planned Parenthood filed three lawsuits over Idaho’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect on Aug. 25.

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students

Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Lawsuits#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#The Idaho Supreme Court
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law

The University of Idaho has warned its employees not to provide reproductive health counseling, including abortion, to their students or they may risk losing their jobs or criminal prosecution. According to a memo the university’s general counsel sent to all employees Friday, Idaho law prohibits university employees from promoting, counseling or referring someone for an […] The post University of Idaho releases memo warning employees that promoting abortion is against state law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect as the state's attorney general promptly promised to appeal the decision. Bloomington-based Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon said in her ruling on the law, which...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban

The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
ARIZONA STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks From Idaho Coming Soon: See If You Qualify

Idaho residents could soon get the tax rebate that the state legislature promised earlier this month. The state tax commission is expected to start processing the Idaho tax rebates from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Idaho Tax Rebates?. Earlier this month, the state legislature approved...
IDAHO STATE
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Press

District 16: Ali Rabe faces Dennis Mansfield

District 16’s state Senate race pits Democrat Ali Rabe, a local housing advocate, against Republican Dennis Mansfield, a business coach and author whose son Nate’s death inspired one of his books. Both have experience running or serving before: Rabe resigned from the Legislature last year after moving to another district. She and her partner had been house-hunting, and were repeatedly outbid before finally buying a home in the district next to hers. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns

The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion. The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media. Additionally, the memo echoed culture wars in the state around critical race theory and libraries, amid a period in which schools from Boise State University to local school districts have been scrutinized. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy