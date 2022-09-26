Idaho Supreme Court reschedules Planned Parenthood v. State oral argument

Oral argument in the Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho lawsuits has been delayed by one week because of an illness affecting a member of the court, the state announced Monday in a press release.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 29, the oral argument is now set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise. A livestream will be available through Idaho in Session .

People who reserved a ticket to attend the oral argument will have that ticket honored for the rescheduled date. Individuals who reserved a ticket and no longer wish to attend can contact supremecourtdocuments@idcourts.net. Outside of emergencies, any changes to confirmed tickets must be requested by Oct. 5, the release said.

Planned Parenthood filed three lawsuits over Idaho’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect on Aug. 25.