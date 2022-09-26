ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try Not to Be Charmed by This Cotswolds Home’s Crooked Walls and Fairy-Tale Fireplaces

Nestled in a lush English valley that’s so picturesque it even inspired a popular memoir, Trillgate Farm is the kind of place you usually only see in fairy tales. Dating back to 1680, the country cottage, located in the sought-after Cotswolds, has it all: colossal stone fireplaces, walking trails where you happily won’t have cell phone reception, and a croquet lawn. It’s little wonder that it charmed interior designer Lucy Cunningham’s latest client, an American family looking for a quintessential farmhouse to retreat to.
TheDailyBeast

Ballet Flats Are Officially Back—Add These Comfy Styles to Your Cart ASAP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Summer is officially over and, with its passing goes those cushy flip-flops and slides you wore everywhere. While you could start squashing your feet into heels and booties again, it’s understandable to want to keep those feel-good shoe vibes going, and fortunately, ballet flats have officially made a triumphant comeback for fall, so you don’t need to sacrifice style in the name of comfort. These comfortable ballet flats have little to no heel, keeping pressure off your toes while you walk and generally go...
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Woodworms to Protect Your Outdoor Furniture

Woodworms are one of those common household pests that many have heard of, but most people know little about. In fact, woodworms aren’t just one pest but several, and although small, woodworms can ruin untreated indoor and outdoor furniture. In extreme cases, they can even damage the structure of your home.
PopSugar

Brooklinen's New Fragrance Collection Will Make Your Home Feel Cozier Than Ever

Brooklinen is one of our favorite sites to score the comfiest bedding, bath picks, and even loungewear and robes. Its bestselling Classic Core sheet sets are some of our favorites, with a crisp and cool feel that's relaxing and so soft. Plus, some of the brand's luxe offerings make perfect gifts for homebodies. If you're looking to elevate your home, there's no better way to set the ambience than with uplifting and cozy scents, and Brooklinen just launched a new home fragrance collection to make our space feel cozier than ever.
HOME & GARDEN

