Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was easily the best Oklahoma City Thunder player in the 2021-22 NBA season, so most Thunder fans’ eyes will be on him whenever the team plays. However, they will have to wait a little longer before he sees action in the upcoming campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee issue he sustained in the offseason. Nevertheless, Thunder fans will not have to worry about his long-term commitment to the team, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubling down on his belief that Oklahoma City will soon turn the corner.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO