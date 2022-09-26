ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Chet Holmgren
ESPN

Timetable on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's knee still TBD

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, it attacked in the offseason. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.
Idaho8.com

Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push. The 21-year-old guard out of Kentucky was pressed into service as the starting point guard last season once Ben Simmons’ lingering holdout turned into a full-blown trade for James Harden. Maxey averaged 35.3 minutes and 17.5 points. He broke through in the playoffs and had Sixers fans roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after each electrifying play in a 38-point effort against Toronto that included five 3s overall and 21 points in the third quarter of a Game 1 victory. He followed up with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Game 2.
ClutchPoints

‘I believe in this team’: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s strong take on Thunder heading into 2022 season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was easily the best Oklahoma City Thunder player in the 2021-22 NBA season, so most Thunder fans’ eyes will be on him whenever the team plays. However, they will have to wait a little longer before he sees action in the upcoming campaign, as he continues to recover from a knee issue he sustained in the offseason. Nevertheless, Thunder fans will not have to worry about his long-term commitment to the team, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doubling down on his belief that Oklahoma City will soon turn the corner.
