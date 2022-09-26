ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

425magazine.com

Get Runway Ready

’Tis the season to refresh your wardrobe, and the fashionable folks at The Bellevue Collection are ready. This month, there will be style and beauty workshops throughout The Bellevue Collection, as well as additional interactive style experiences leading up to the two main runways events. First is the Posh Party...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces

This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
MALTBY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: You either love or hate living in Seattle

You either love it or hate it living in Seattle, there’s no in between. In an article from The Seattle Times, people across the country were interviewed to ask about their views of Seattle. The study found that Seattle was a very polarizing city, as it appeared in both polls for the most and least desirable places to live.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Sip & Savor: Apples, Pumpkin Spice Lattés, and Five-Course Dinners

With these simple Roasted Apple & Walnut Cinnamon Parfaits, you get a warm, roasted, sweet flavor from the apples, a little crunch from the walnuts, plus creaminess from your yogurt of choice. Learn how to make the treat here. Make a Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latté. Food columnist Sarah Adler is...
BELLEVUE, WA
secretseattle.co

The Gold Bar Closing Party Is An Epic Goodbye To A Seattle Favorite

Don’t miss out on the epic Gold Bar closing party next week, Seattle!. If you haven’t been to Gold Bar in South Lake Union, this is your last chance to experience one of Seattle’s quirkiest bars. Although you’ll still be able to go to Gold Bar’s newer Capitol Hill location, the original location in SLU is about to permanently close. The Gold Bar closing party is happening from October 7 to 9, and presale tickets are available now. True to Gold Bar’s creative spirit, the party is going to be full of unexpected activities and over-the-top fun.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue

Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
matadornetwork.com

8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest

Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Renton Musician Announces Debut Album

Renton musician Kaley Puckett, who performs under the name Puck, has announced their debut album, Best Friend. The LP, out Nov. 11, is self-released and was mastered by Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone). Puckett, who uses she/they pronouns, is best known for their work as a keyboardist for acts...
RENTON, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years

Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
myedmondsnews.com

After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
EDMONDS, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High

I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird

Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA

