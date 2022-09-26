Read full article on original website
425magazine.com
Get Runway Ready
’Tis the season to refresh your wardrobe, and the fashionable folks at The Bellevue Collection are ready. This month, there will be style and beauty workshops throughout The Bellevue Collection, as well as additional interactive style experiences leading up to the two main runways events. First is the Posh Party...
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
idesignarch.com
Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces
This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: You either love or hate living in Seattle
You either love it or hate it living in Seattle, there’s no in between. In an article from The Seattle Times, people across the country were interviewed to ask about their views of Seattle. The study found that Seattle was a very polarizing city, as it appeared in both polls for the most and least desirable places to live.
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Apples, Pumpkin Spice Lattés, and Five-Course Dinners
With these simple Roasted Apple & Walnut Cinnamon Parfaits, you get a warm, roasted, sweet flavor from the apples, a little crunch from the walnuts, plus creaminess from your yogurt of choice. Learn how to make the treat here. Make a Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latté. Food columnist Sarah Adler is...
secretseattle.co
The Gold Bar Closing Party Is An Epic Goodbye To A Seattle Favorite
Don’t miss out on the epic Gold Bar closing party next week, Seattle!. If you haven’t been to Gold Bar in South Lake Union, this is your last chance to experience one of Seattle’s quirkiest bars. Although you’ll still be able to go to Gold Bar’s newer Capitol Hill location, the original location in SLU is about to permanently close. The Gold Bar closing party is happening from October 7 to 9, and presale tickets are available now. True to Gold Bar’s creative spirit, the party is going to be full of unexpected activities and over-the-top fun.
downtownbellevue.com
Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue
Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
425magazine.com
Renton Musician Announces Debut Album
Renton musician Kaley Puckett, who performs under the name Puck, has announced their debut album, Best Friend. The LP, out Nov. 11, is self-released and was mastered by Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone). Puckett, who uses she/they pronouns, is best known for their work as a keyboardist for acts...
downtownbellevue.com
Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years
Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
Body of famed extreme skier and Seattle-native Hilaree Nelson recovered in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier and Seattle native who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
