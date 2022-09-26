Don’t miss out on the epic Gold Bar closing party next week, Seattle!. If you haven’t been to Gold Bar in South Lake Union, this is your last chance to experience one of Seattle’s quirkiest bars. Although you’ll still be able to go to Gold Bar’s newer Capitol Hill location, the original location in SLU is about to permanently close. The Gold Bar closing party is happening from October 7 to 9, and presale tickets are available now. True to Gold Bar’s creative spirit, the party is going to be full of unexpected activities and over-the-top fun.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO