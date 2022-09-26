Read full article on original website
How Alabama football signs the highest-rated recruiting class in history
Last week brought the latest recruiting wins for Alabama among the class of 2023. Four-stars Jordan Renaud and Jalen Hale announced as Alabama addressed a few positions of need. The Crimson Tide also brought itself one step closer to history. Nick Saban’s group ranks first per 247Sports Composite team rankings....
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era
The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
Does Arkansas have a legitimate chance to upset Alabama in Week 5?
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking for their first win on the gridiron over the Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. With this being a must-win game for Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide better be ready for anything in this potential upset bid from the Hogs.
Volleyball notebook: Danville, Priceville pick up wins
Danville scored a pair of victories this past Thursday by defeating Addison 25-22, 25-21 and Carbon Hill 25-10, 25-9. Faith Parker led the Lady Hawks with 16 kills, while Lillie-Kate Eddy added 13. Aaliyah Douglas had 11 kills. Priceville. The Lady Bulldogs picked up two area wins this past week...
Hartselle finishes runner-up in HeffStrong Tournament silver bracket
The Hartselle Lady Tigers volleyball team finished second in the silver bracket at the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover this past Saturday. Hartselle opened the tournament with two three-set losses to Homewood (25-23, 19-25, 16-14) and Bayside (25-11, 25-27, 15-9) before defeating Florence (25-10, 25-11) in pool play. In the silver...
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
Alabama college instructor allegedly called for anti-LGBT rally, placed on leave
A Wallace State Community College instructor is on leave after the employee allegedly made homophobic and racist remarks on social media. CBS42 published an investigation into comments made by history instructor Leigh Ann Courington in reference to a Pride event. Screenshots of her social media posts were widely circulated. “The...
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
Local marching bands to be featured at “March on Madison” tonight
March on Madison is tonight at Madison City Stadium. Don’t miss this opportunity where local marching bands including Bob Jones, James Clemens, Discovery Middle and others perform their halftime or competition shows. Tickets are available on the S2 Pass App. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also...
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
Bethel Baptist celebrates sesquicentennial
With fewer than a dozen charter members, what is known now as Bethel Baptist Church got its start in Hartselle 150 years ago this Sunday. Church members are celebrating its sesquicentennial with a special service that will honor its humble roots and the many changes seen through the years. According...
Huntsville bucks national gas price trend
Gas prices continued to fall across Huntsville Monday, bucking the national trend.
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
