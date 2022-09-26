Read full article on original website
John D Anderson obituary 1946~2022
John D Anderson, age 76, of Upton, PA passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehab Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on July 25, 1946, he was the son of the late John M. and Kathryn D. Anderson. John was a talented musician. He...
Harry W. Gowman
Harry Gowman, 64, of Princewick was called home to be with the Lord on September 19th, 2022 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vella and Harry Gowman; sister; in-laws; sister-in-law, Nancy Bolen and two grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of...
