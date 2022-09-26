Harry Gowman, 64, of Princewick was called home to be with the Lord on September 19th, 2022 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vella and Harry Gowman; sister; in-laws; sister-in-law, Nancy Bolen and two grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of...

OBITUARIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO