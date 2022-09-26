NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem as the Titans have been outscored 57-7 after halftime combined over the first three games. They can’t afford that Sunday when they visit AFC South rival Indianapolis with the history between these franchises. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday that the Titans have to come out and execute better in the second half. He says they just missed opportunities on some plays and need to clean up some little things.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO