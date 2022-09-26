Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk... suggesting there's 'a chance' of a fourth fight with the Gypsy King and claiming AJ has 'a big stamina problem' before challenging Ukrainian to a bout
Deontay Wilder has made a bizarre attempt to call out three of the top heavyweight boxers. The American, who hasn't fought since back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury, has targeted Fury, Antony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk after claiming he is still a 'big fish' in the division. Speaking to Sky Sports,...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
Deontay Wilder says statue built in his honour persuaded him NOT to quit boxing and says he is ‘walking, living legend’
DEONTAY WILDER revealed he decided against quitting boxing after a statue was built in his honour. Wilder, 36, stepped out of the public sphere after his trilogy loss to Tyson Fury in order to process the back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021. The Bronze Bomber considered quitting the sport until...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better
Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised
Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
Boxing Insider
Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again
“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.
‘It’s officially over’: Tyson Fury claims planned fight with Anthony Joshua is off
Tyson Fury has said his proposed world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua is off after his self-imposed deadline of 5pm on Monday expired. Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum on Friday night, insisting that if the deal could not be done in time, he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout. Having made previous posts encouraging Joshua to sign the contract through the day, Fury then claimed the fight was “officially over” after the deadline.
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant denies he’s scared of Benavidez, wants Canelo rematch in 2024
By Craig Page: Caleb Plant says he’s not afraid of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. ‘Sweethands’ Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) says his goal is to knock out Anthony Dirrell on October 15th and then face Jermall Charlo and Benavidez in 2023. To top it...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis 'Grabbed My Chain' During Nightclub Altercation
Boxing fans have been hoping to see a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis for quite some time now, but it appears the two already got into it outside of the ring. Per TMZ Sports, Garcia said on Instagram Live that he recently got into an altercation with...
ESPN
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua fight off after self-imposed deadline passes; Eddie Hearn says talks still on table
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Instagram that a self-imposed 5 p.m. Monday deadline in the United Kingdom has passed without a signed contract returned from Anthony Joshua for a proposed Dec. 3 bout in Cardiff, Wales, and that he's now pulled the deal off the table. Fury made the...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Sporting News
Fightin' Words, Ep. 19: Deontay Wilder talks his statue, what he fights for and mental health
Deontay Wilder has accomplished a lot in boxing. “The Bronze Bomber" is a former WBC heavyweight champion, and his power, which has resulted in 41 wins via knockout, has instilled fear into the hearts of his opponents. So, how does he want to be remembered?. The 36-year-old just finished...
Yardbarker
British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing
British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
