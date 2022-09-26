Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Photos and videos: Scenes from Hurricane Ian’s destructive path across Florida
The hurricane, with its punishing winds and drenching rain, flooded homes and knocked out power for 2.5 million people.
Tropical Storm Ian causing catastrophic flooding in east-central Florida
MIAMI - After roaring ashore Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ian weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over central Florida.Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. and tied the 4th strongest storm to make landfall in Florida (Hurricane Charlie) with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm was 40 miles east of Orlando. It was moving to the northeast at 8 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph.Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major...
Comments / 0