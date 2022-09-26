MIAMI - After roaring ashore Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ian weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over central Florida.Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. and tied the 4th strongest storm to make landfall in Florida (Hurricane Charlie) with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm was 40 miles east of Orlando. It was moving to the northeast at 8 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph.Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO