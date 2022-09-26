5 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-1 after a disappointing Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Before the team shifts its focus to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Reid addressed media members on Monday. He spoke on what went wrong in the Week 3 loss, from coaching to execution failures. He also offered a glimpse into what the team might do to correct some of the issues that popped up during the game.

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Kicker status for Week 4 up in the air

Jenna Watson/IndyStar Staff-USA TODAY Sports

Asked about Harrison Butker’s availability and whether Matt Ammendola would still be the team’s kicker in Week 4, Andy Reid didn’t have any solid answers.

“I can’t tell you that right now,” Reid said. “Brett (Veach) is mulling through all of that and working through it right now.”

Ammendola missed an extra point and a field goal in Week 3, which ultimately led to the decision to attempt a fake field goal on a fourth-and-11 play. It would seem that if Butker isn’t ready to go, the Chiefs will be making a change there, especially if Reid’s already defering to the general manager on the matter.

Run game stagnant due to multiple factors

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The run game was mostly stagnant on Sunday afternoon against a stout Colts defense that had allowed just 2.9 yards per carry on the season prior to this game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, for instance, had seven carries and no rushing yards on the day.

Andy Reid shouldered a piece of the blame for the lack of success in the running game. It seems he felt he didn’t call the best plays to set his players up for success.

“I can help out with the different calls,” Reid said. “We have a variety of different runs. I can definitely help out with that.”

At the same time, Reid said there needs to be better execution from the run blockers and better execution from the running backs on the plays that were called. Another issue was just a general lack of opportunities for the run game, but that was in part dictated by the game flow.

“We can do a better job with our front guys,” Reid said. “They take great pride and responsibility for that run game. We can do a better job there and the running backs can do the same. There’s a tremendous amount of pride that goes into that run game and being positive with it. Also, giving them more opportunities if we need to do it. That’s kind of what we’re hashing through.”

Chiefs have a democratic approach to play-calling

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

There has been some question about the Chiefs’ play-calling and who to blame when things go wrong. Who is actually calling the plays on offense in Kansas City, Andy Reid or Eric Bieniemy? Well, the truth is that it’s a bit of a democratic process. According to Reid, Bieniemy, Matt Nagy and even Joe Bleymaier get involved in the play-calling.

“Really, everybody has their area that they contribute to,” Reid said. “We go through and stack the plays and work it from there without giving too much there. We have a pretty good idea of what order we’re going through and talk through. I mean, (Eric Bieniemy) and I talk through it. (Matt Nagy) this year like Mike (Kafka) did last year. Joe Bleymaier is part of that. Everyone kind of has their part and we talk through it and make sure we’re seeing things right.”

When it comes to placing blame, Reid says the buck stops with him. He’s the one who needs to make sure that even within the discussion, he’s selecting the right play calls in the right situations. He has to be the one to make sure that the plays being called are allowing the offense to get in a rhythm — something he felt they were unable to do in Week 3.

“Inevitably, it’s my responsibility to make sure that the right things get in at the right times,” Reid said. “So, that comes strictly onto to me. That part. I thought our guys communicated very well and (Eric Bieniemy) was great with the quarterback on the headset, getting the plays in and all of that. But we’ve got to get guys into a rhythm and I didn’t think that took place yesterday. It (came in spurts) at best and you don’t want that.”

Cameras didn't catch reality of Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy's sideline spat

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

One of the biggest conversations surrounding the team’s Week 3 loss was the sideline spat witnessed on CBS cameras between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy just before halftime. Andy Reid continued to downplay the incident, claiming that it was entirely blown out of proportion.

“That thing, I don’t think the camera probably showed the reality of it,” Reid said. “(Eric Bieniemy) was just communicating, calming. (He was) saying, ‘Listen, we’ll get it in the second half here.’ That’s what we’re thinking and he was just explaining the situation to (Patrick Mahomes).”

Mahomes mentioned after the game that he wanted to go down and score in that situation. Reid opted to let the time expire because he saw Mahomes take a hit and felt the need to protect his quarterback heading into the half.

Mahomes was clearly frustrated with the decision-making there, but Reid maintains that Bieniemy was a calming presence and simply relayed what the team was thinking in that situation to Mahomes.

“Patrick (Mahomes), listen, this is what makes him great,” Reid continued. “He wants to rip your heart out every chance he gets. So, and he had taken a pretty good lick the play before. And so, my decision was to do that (let the clock run). It wasn’t (Eric Bieniemy), he was just the calming effect there. It looked different, but it’s an emotional game. I wouldn’t want it any other way, that’s what makes it great and that’s why we all love (Patrick Mahomes). He wants to play. There are guys who will shy away from that right there and say, ‘Hey, let’s just take it in.’ But he wants to get in there and go and that’s where I come in. I do what I think is best. (Patrick Mahomes) explained it, I thought very well yesterday. Let’s not change (Patrick Mahomes), man. And let’s not change (Eric Bieniemy) for that matter. Those are two great men right there.”

The Chiefs had a set of plays designed for Skyy Moore this week, but didn't use them.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After playing just two offensive snaps in Week 2, Eric Bieniemy told reporters that wouldn’t be the case for Skyy More in Week 3. Well, it wasn’t the case, but he didn’t exactly get a significant uptick in snaps. He played just eight snaps against the Colts.

So what gives with the rookie wide receiver? According to Andy Reid the team made a concerted effort to get him more involved on offense, but because of the way the game was going, they didn’t get to use some of the plays the team had planned. When the team did get Moore on the field, the defense played it to where he was covered and Mahomes had to go elsewhere with the football.

“Yeah, so we actually had some (plays) in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way,” Reid said. “We didn’t have a ton of first and second down calls and that we’ve got to do better with. And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted and when it did. The defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open.”

Reid and the offensive coaches remain confident that Moore’s time will come eventually, stressing that it’s still very early in the season.

“It’ll come, we’re just through game three,” Reid said. “His time will come. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”