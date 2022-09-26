ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI updates odds Michigan finishes the season undefeated entering Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has been predicting the 2022 college football season, and the system has since updated the odds of Michigan rolling to an undefeated season. Entering Week 5, the Wolverines are 4-0 and have been dominant for much of that time. With a balanced offense led by QB JJ McCarthy and RB Blake Corum and a talented defense, Michigan is looking to get back to the B1G Championship after winning the conference title in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Michigan State-Maryland brawl in Week 5

ESPN’s FPI has a prediction for who will come out on top in Michigan State-Maryland. Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 4. Michigan State lost a tough game in its B1G home opener. Minnesota walked into Spartan Stadium and left as the winner in a 34-7 affair. The Spartans are now 2-2 on the season after losses to the Minnesota and Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland reveals updated depth chart for Week 5 game vs. MSU

Ahead of its B1G East matchup with Michigan State, Maryland has released an updated depth chart. On Tuesday morning, Maryland football provided its depth chart for Week 5 and there will be some playing despite suffering injuries in prior games. The starting quarterback will be Taulia Tagovailoa, even after last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022

Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Chew#Spartans#Detroit Free Press#Notre Dame
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides update on potential minutes restriction for Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo said Monday at Michigan State basketball’s media days that any minute restrictions for Jaden Akins when he returns will be up to doctors. Akins has been dealing with a foot injury and recently had surgery, leaving him out for at least a month, but he will likely be ready to return for Michigan State’s opener on November 7.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains why he is excited for the future under JJ McCarthy

Jim Harbaugh is excited to have a talent such as JJ McCarthy leading the way for the Michigan Wolverines. He spoke on Michigan’s quarterback position Monday, touching on what it is that makes McCarthy so exciting moving forward, despite there still being a long way to go until he’s a polished product.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
99.1 WFMK

Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game

Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Last fall when Greta Van Fleet announced they were going on tour in 2022, the band dropped five Michigan show dates (none which included Detroit). After completing shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw back in March, the band was forced to postpone their remaining Michigan shows as two band members became ill. The Flint and Ypsilanti shows were rescheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, but a few days before the Flint show, the band announced that it was forced to cancel the remaining Michigan shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy