Football

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo

Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
thecomeback.com

Five-star freshman hints at transfer plans after recent loss

The Missouri Tigers suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday afternoon when they nearly upset the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown. Ultimately, Missouri lost 17-14 in overtime. And based on the recent actions from a five-star freshman receiver, it looks like the Tigers might be losing one of their most promising players, too.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question

Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ANN ARBOR, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Crushing Injury News

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is crushed over Monday's significant injury news. Utah star Brant Kuithe will miss the rest of the season with an injury, the program announced Monday. The Utes tight end suffered a season-ending leg injury over the weekend. The All-Pac 12 tight end is the...
NFL

