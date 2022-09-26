Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
Five-star freshman hints at transfer plans after recent loss
The Missouri Tigers suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday afternoon when they nearly upset the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown. Ultimately, Missouri lost 17-14 in overtime. And based on the recent actions from a five-star freshman receiver, it looks like the Tigers might be losing one of their most promising players, too.
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
Alex Hickey: Iowa's odds against Michigan boil down to 1 simple question
Can Iowa close a 39-point gap with Michigan from last December?. That is the question Saturday’s Big Ten championship game rematch at Kinnick Stadium boils down to. The Wolverines pounded the Hawkeyes 42-3 to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yes, teams change from year to year....
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
Ryan Day, Ohio State 'not gonna put a timetable' on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury or return
Ohio State is hoping to see one of its key receivers soon on the field. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeye wide receiver, injured his hamstring during the season opener against Notre Dame and the last game he played was in Week 3’s game against Toledo. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day...
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Bill Busch, interim DC for Nebraska, to receive raise in new role, per report
Bill Busch has been named Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator after Erik Chinander was fired after the loss to Oklahoma. Busch is reportedly now getting a raise per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. Busch is going to be earning an additional $15,700 per month on top of his $400K...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Crushing Injury News
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is crushed over Monday's significant injury news. Utah star Brant Kuithe will miss the rest of the season with an injury, the program announced Monday. The Utes tight end suffered a season-ending leg injury over the weekend. The All-Pac 12 tight end is the...
