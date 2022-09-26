In the overnight market corn prices are up 3¢, soybeans are up 12¢, and CBOT wheat is up 12¢. At yesterday’s close, corn and soybeans were down to two-week lows. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors says markets were hit hard on Monday with a “Macro Market Meltdown.” But the stock market has improved overnight. Kluis predicts much of the meltdown will be over by the end of September as he expects a lot of month-end and end-of-quarter selling this week.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO