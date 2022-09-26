Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 27, 2022
In the overnight market corn prices are up 3¢, soybeans are up 12¢, and CBOT wheat is up 12¢. At yesterday’s close, corn and soybeans were down to two-week lows. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors says markets were hit hard on Monday with a “Macro Market Meltdown.” But the stock market has improved overnight. Kluis predicts much of the meltdown will be over by the end of September as he expects a lot of month-end and end-of-quarter selling this week.
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
Agriculture Online
Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session's nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak. "Agricultural markets...
Agriculture Online
Russian farmers might plant less winter grain if rains persist -analysts
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian farmers could sow less winter grains for the 2023 crop this autumn than a year ago due to heavy rains which replaced dry weather in the central and southern regions, analysts said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying the grain mainly to...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-8 cents, corn down 2-5 cents, soy down 2-4 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 8 cents per bushel. * Wheat is under pressure from the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises for second day on Black Sea supply concerns, corn eases
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Wednesday, supported by worries over supplies amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $8.75-1/2...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures fall to multi-month lows on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a two-month low on Monday and the benchmark December lean hogs contract hit an eight-month low as worries about the U.S. and world economy triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said. "This market is looking for positive...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; soy turns lower
CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1.6% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn futures also firmed but pared gains by the close, and soybean futures turned...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina soy harvest set to climb next season; wheat, corn to retreat
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to rise to 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, shedding some of previous session's strong gains, although losses were curbed by worries over supplies amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans lost ground. "There is some support from fears that Russia/Ukraine war disrupts...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina 2022/23 soy crop seen rising to 48 mln T; corn, wheat to decline
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to reach 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over the...
