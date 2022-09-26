ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, September 27, 2022

In the overnight market corn prices are up 3¢, soybeans are up 12¢, and CBOT wheat is up 12¢. At yesterday’s close, corn and soybeans were down to two-week lows. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors says markets were hit hard on Monday with a “Macro Market Meltdown.” But the stock market has improved overnight. Kluis predicts much of the meltdown will be over by the end of September as he expects a lot of month-end and end-of-quarter selling this week.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average

The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
AGRICULTURE
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low

CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session's nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak. "Agricultural markets...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian farmers might plant less winter grain if rains persist -analysts

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian farmers could sow less winter grains for the 2023 crop this autumn than a year ago due to heavy rains which replaced dry weather in the central and southern regions, analysts said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying the grain mainly to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises for second day on Black Sea supply concerns, corn eases

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Wednesday, supported by worries over supplies amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $8.75-1/2...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures fall to multi-month lows on recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a two-month low on Monday and the benchmark December lean hogs contract hit an eight-month low as worries about the U.S. and world economy triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said. "This market is looking for positive...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises on short-covering, Ukraine worries; soy turns lower

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1.6% on Tuesday as worries about escalating conflict in Ukraine and a pause in the dollar's run-up to 20-year highs spurred a round of short-covering, traders said. Corn futures also firmed but pared gains by the close, and soybean futures turned...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, shedding some of previous session's strong gains, although losses were curbed by worries over supplies amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans lost ground. "There is some support from fears that Russia/Ukraine war disrupts...
