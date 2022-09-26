Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation Hosted First-Ever Goalball Game. Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation hosted its first-ever goalball game on Saturday, Sept. 24. A dozen students and their families participated in the game which is known as the most popular sport for people with visual impairments. Raquel O’Neill from Blind Connect, who has competed in the sport on regional and national levels and was invited to join the Paralympics, helped coach them on how to play the game.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO