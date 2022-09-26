Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
The Neon Museum presents Duck Duck Shed to celebrate Las Vegas architecture and culture, Oct. 27-30
In one month – The Neon Museum presents Duck Duck Shed:. Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture, Oct. 27-30 The Neon Museum, one of Las Vegas’ most iconic and visually stunning museums that tells the story of the city through historic neon signs, announces the full line-up of its upcoming and inaugural four-day event entitled Duck Duck Shed: Celebrating Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture, Oct. 27-30 – while simultaneously igniting a “provocative” discussion relative to the massive hotel/casinos that line the Las Vegas Strip via this thought-provoking question: “is it a duck or a shed?”
The Underground Speakeasy At The Mob Museum Features Live Music, Seasonal Cocktails, Halloween Festivities In October
L to R: Itsy Bitsy Halloween Cocktail; Promotional Graphic for Halloween in The Underground. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM FEATURES LIVE. MUSIC, SEASONAL COCKTAILS, HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES IN OCTOBER. This October, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, the National Museum...
The Mob Museum Announces October Programs, Promotions
(Photo Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces its roster of public programs and promotions for October. All Museum programs require registration. For more information on any of the public programs below...
Ferraro’s Ristorante Announces Taste & Learn Event Oct. 22 Featuring Wines From Luigi Baudana, G.D. Vajra
FERRARO’S RISTORANTE ANNOUNCES TASTE & LEARN EVENT OCT. 22. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to experience its next Taste & Learn on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. Taste & Learn is Ferraro’s popular, monthly wine-tasting and education event that provides illuminating wine education along with a menu of expertly prepared, authentic Italian small plates crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro.
LVMPD Reality Based Training Center Receives $500,000 Commitment from Las Vegas Sands
$500,000 Commitment from Las Vegas Sands through Sands Cares. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announces it has received $250,000 contribution, the first installment of a total $500,000 commitment, from Las Vegas Sands’ community engagement program – Sands Cares — for construction of phase one of the LVMPD Reality Based Training Center on the campus of the Joint Emergency Training Institute at 7370 E Carey Road in Las Vegas.
Judgment is coming to Freakling Bros. Horror Shows for 30th horrifying year
JUDGMENT IS COMING TO FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOWS FOR 30TH HORRIFYING YEAR. Award-winning horror shows return Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 with three expertly-crafted, nationally-ranked haunts, fortune tellers, food trucks and two haunting new rooms. Two new rooms – JUDGMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming and LAST RITES to debut...
Now Playing: FlyOver in Las Vegas’ New Flight Ride “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies” Lands on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (September 26, 2022) – FlyOver in Las Vegas, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies. Featuring incredible footage captured in remote areas of the Canadian Rocky Mountains,...
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
8th Annual RiSE Lantern Festival Returning to Las Vegas in Two Weeks!
The 8th annual RiSE Lantern Festival is coming to the Mojave in just two weeks!. Group lantern releases, live music, immersive experiences, sound baths and more are back for another breathtaking weekend. Tickets are still available for both Friday and Saturday nights, starting at just $99. New for 2022, the...
Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation Hosted First-Ever Goalball Game for Children with Visual Impairments
Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation Hosted First-Ever Goalball Game. Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation hosted its first-ever goalball game on Saturday, Sept. 24. A dozen students and their families participated in the game which is known as the most popular sport for people with visual impairments. Raquel O’Neill from Blind Connect, who has competed in the sport on regional and national levels and was invited to join the Paralympics, helped coach them on how to play the game.
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Updated Entertainment Schedule
Letdown has been added as support for The Warning – October 7. Meyhem Lauren has been added as support for Action Bronson – October 15. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Khruangbin – Space Walk...
UNLV BASEBALL HEAD COACH STAN STOLTE SIGNS NEW FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT
UNLV BASEBALL HEAD COACH STAN STOLTE SIGNS NEW FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT. Mountain West Coach of the Year’s extension secures him through 2026 season. UNLV Baseball Head Coach Stan Stolte has signed a new four-year contract, President Keith E. Whitfield and Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Wednesday. Stolte, who took...
