City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro North, Which Features Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North, two new-home communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. The two collections of new homes are situated in a gated community on West Frias Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North are also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Southern Highlands Golf Club, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Olympia Sports Park, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Homeowners will also appreciate Saguaro North’s future park and open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005148/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Southwest flight attendants hold picket at Las Vegas airport over contract dispute
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines held what they called an informational picket at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday. The Transport Workers Union of America organized the picket, one of several held nationwide, over demands for a new contract after a chaotic two years in air travel.
Fox5 KVVU
Lucky Club Hotel and Casino rebrands, tailors to Latino community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lucky Club Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas is shutting down for a historic revamp and rebrand. This is all in an effort to make it a more Latino-based casino and owners say it would be a first in the country. The hotel...
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
‘I will blow this place up,’ California man accused of making bomb threat at Las Vegas bank
Ashton Aspley, of Palm Springs, California, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley after he entered the bank with a black plastic bag covering his hand and wrist while becoming aggressive and threatening to citizens and employees, the arrest report said.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
‘Oasis’ strategy: Landscaping that cools and saves water, DRI study shows
A study released by the Desert Research Institute suggests that there's a middle-ground to water savings that could influence landscaping decisions in Las Vegas and other desert communities.
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. The officials stated that a 1999 Honda ST1100 and a Mercury were involved in the collision. The driver of the Honda...
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
Next Downtown ‘hub’? Civic Plaza Project will attract growth, Las Vegas mayor says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas has set its sights on creating the next “hub” in Downtown Las Vegas for workers and future residents, with the Civic Plaza Project as the focal point of the neighborhood. The $165 million Civic Plaza Project has plans...
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
At the fundraiser, the ride-along went to a bidder for $1,000, but the complaint alleges there is no evidence Lombardo reimbursed LVMPD's budget for the cost. (Screengrab from Metro video) Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo...
Valley mother and Vegas shooting survivor shares recovery five years later
The Valley family of four chooses to be around joy after a nightmare. Five years ago, the couple of 19 years attended the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
