Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: USC continues stay at No. 1, Utah slips
Some were able to watch it, others weren't, but there was a ton of attention on the final quarter of No. 6 USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State and that's huge for football on the west coast. The Conference of Champions has seen some impressive performances through the early portion of the season which has caused a shuffle in this week's Pac-12 power rankings.
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah basketball picks up the commitment of promising 2024 prospect David Katoa
On Monday, Craig Smith and his Runnin' Utes program picked up a commitment from local product andReal Salt Lake Academy guard David Katoa. A 2024 prospect, Katoa is the first commit for Smith and his staff in the '24 cycle. Katoa announced his commitment via Instagram on Monday:. A 6-foot-4,...
247Sports
Andrej Stojakovic down to final four and nearing a decision
Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is down to his final four schools and is nearing a decision, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward out of Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit is now only considering UCLA, Texas, Stanford and Oregon. He has taken official visits...
Deion Sanders coaching options: Georgia Tech, Auburn and what it will take to stay at Jackson State
With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta...
247Sports
2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date
Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Monday by Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This report came on the heels of the school firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a loss to UTEP.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
247Sports
Big Ten's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse Pac-12, per report
The Big Ten Conference's pursuit of Oregon, Stanford, Washington and Cal could collapse the Pac-12, industry sources have told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd this week. There's fear that another round of potential expansion punctuated by monetary gain through annual revenue would gut the conference out West and lead to it dissolving in the future.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season
USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
Eric Musselman offers high praise for Arkansas freshman duo
Much has been made of Arkansas basketball's heralded incoming freshman class, a six-man haul assembled by head coach Eric Musselman and his staff that ranked No. 2 nationally in the Class of 2022 Team Rankings, according to 247Sports. While several of the first-year talents are expected to be key contributors...
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
Aguano: Markhams away from team for personal reasons
Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said Monday that sophomore cornerback Keon Markham and junior safety Kejuan Markham are being kept "away from the team for right now" due to a "personal situation." The twin brothers were on the sidelines in street clothes after being were labeled as "game-time...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps eyeing blooming DMV underclassman
The DMV is known for its ever-flowing high school basketball talent and while the 2024 class has been well-documented as such, the 2025 class has a chance to be even better. The Terps have their eyes on this emerging prospect.
247Sports
2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six
Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
Chip Kelly on Washington's Offense v. UCLA's Defense (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Tuesday before practice about the specific match-up between Washington's offense and UCLA's defense, former walk-on and now-scholarship DL Dovid Magna and more. A BIG CHALLENGE FOR THE WHOLE TEAM BUT THE DEFENSE IS GOING TO HAVE A BIG CHALLENGE, WHAT’S YOUR LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE THAT...
