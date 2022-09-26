ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrej Stojakovic down to final four and nearing a decision

Andrej Stojakovic, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is down to his final four schools and is nearing a decision, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward out of Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit is now only considering UCLA, Texas, Stanford and Oregon. He has taken official visits...
CARMICHAEL, CA
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Monday by Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This report came on the heels of the school firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a loss to UTEP.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final eight games of USC’s season

USC had its toughest test of the young season on Saturday against Oregon State. The Trojans trailed for the first time all year, had just three points at the end of three quarters and left control of the game with their defense, which had been a question mark entering the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Eric Musselman offers high praise for Arkansas freshman duo

Much has been made of Arkansas basketball's heralded incoming freshman class, a six-man haul assembled by head coach Eric Musselman and his staff that ranked No. 2 nationally in the Class of 2022 Team Rankings, according to 247Sports. While several of the first-year talents are expected to be key contributors...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Aguano: Markhams away from team for personal reasons

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano said Monday that sophomore cornerback Keon Markham and junior safety Kejuan Markham are being kept "away from the team for right now" due to a "personal situation." The twin brothers were on the sidelines in street clothes after being were labeled as "game-time...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six

Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
TEMPE, AZ

