Villiger Cigars has quietly released the small batch Villiger Exclusivo USA 2022. This is a cigar produced out of the La Zona factory in Estelí, Nicaragua. The Villiger Exclusivo USA 2022 is the second release Villiger has produced out of La Zona. Earlier this year the Villiger TAA Exclusive 2022 was also released out of the La Zona factory. As for the Villiger Exclusivo TAA 2022, the blend is a Nicaraguan puro highlighted by a Nicaraguan Habano Rosado wrapper over a binder from the Jalapa region of Nicaragua and fillers from the Estelí, Condega, and Jalapa regions. The Exclusivo USA 2022 comes in two sizes: Toro Box Press (6 x 52) and a Torpedo Box Press (6 x 54). Both sizes are presented in 20-count boxes and each size is priced at $13.00 MSRP. A total of 250 boxes were produced.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO