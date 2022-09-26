Read full article on original website
Cigar News: Villiger Exclusivo USA 2022 Released
Villiger Cigars has quietly released the small batch Villiger Exclusivo USA 2022. This is a cigar produced out of the La Zona factory in Estelí, Nicaragua. The Villiger Exclusivo USA 2022 is the second release Villiger has produced out of La Zona. Earlier this year the Villiger TAA Exclusive 2022 was also released out of the La Zona factory. As for the Villiger Exclusivo TAA 2022, the blend is a Nicaraguan puro highlighted by a Nicaraguan Habano Rosado wrapper over a binder from the Jalapa region of Nicaragua and fillers from the Estelí, Condega, and Jalapa regions. The Exclusivo USA 2022 comes in two sizes: Toro Box Press (6 x 52) and a Torpedo Box Press (6 x 54). Both sizes are presented in 20-count boxes and each size is priced at $13.00 MSRP. A total of 250 boxes were produced.
Cigar News: Partagas Añejo to Make Return
The Partagas Añejo, a small batch release that made its debut earlier this year is returning for a second run. Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) says the second run of the Partagas Añejo will begin shipping to retailers on October 3, 2022. The Partagas Añejo is a barber pole...
Cigar News: Meier & Dutch to Release Buffalo Trace Special F
Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has announced the Buffalo Trace Special F. This is a limited edition project that has been done in conjunction with famed whiskey maker Buffalo Trace. Last year, STG and Buffalo Trace teamed up to release the Buffalo Trace Cigar line. While last year’s collaboration was designed to create a cigar that could be paired with Buffalo Trace whiskey, this year the Buffalo Trace Special F goes a step further by using a binder leaf that has been aged in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. The Buffalo Trace Special F is distributed by Meier & Dutch, the distribution arm of Cigars International. It is also available for sale at Cigars International retail stores and its online store.
Cigar News: Micallef Cigars’ Collector Edition Celebrates Al Micallef’s 80th Birthday
Micallef Cigars has announced the release of the Collector Edition. This is a set of eight Micallef blends with two cigars of each blend in a 5 x 40 Londres format. The Collector Edition is being released in honor of founder Al Micallef’s 80th birthday, with each blend representing one decade.
Cigar Review: La Galera Imperial Jade Robusto
One thing I am fascinated about when a new company launches is how its portfolio will evolve. Such is the case with Jochy Blanco’s La Galera Cigars. Blanco launched La Galera in 2016 with two blends, Habano and Connecticut. Since then the company has evolved its portfolio adding a box-pressed, San Andres Maduro, and Connecticut Broadleaf (Anemoi). As a portfolio evolves, I always wonder what will be the next line. In 2021, I got my answer as La Galera would introduce a Cameroon line known as Imperial Jade. The La Galera Imperial Jade utilizes a genuine Cameroon wrapper from Africa. Today we take a closer look at the La Galera Imperial Jade in the Robusto size.
Announcement: The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable 8: Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV
The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke the 2021 edition of the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare – the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV. The Alec Bradley Fine & Rare is an annual release in which each release incorporates ten tobaccos. Over the years, the cigar has come in a variety of different blends and size. Sometimes a new blend is unveiled, and other times a previous blend is re-released with a different vintage of tobaccos. This year, the BC-(13)4EV is a new blend. It was originally targeted for a late 2021 release, but supply chain issues delayed things.
