Saline County, IL

Kentucky State Park Welcome Three New 14-foot-tall 'Big Twigs' To The Family

One Kentucky State Park has been home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs and the Big Twig family just got twice as big!. These 14-foot tall sculptures welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Previously, there were three of these towering twig sculptures by artist Steve Brauch of Brainchild Creative LLC. The three original Big Twigs are located at parks campsites, as well as at its lakeside fishing area, and at its hiking trails. The Big Twigs are free and open to the public for viewing and photo opportunities.
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death...
The State Journal-Register

The psychology of colors in restaurants explained

I receive several restaurant industry periodicals and a recent article on colors intrigued me.  It prompted me to do some research on the topic, and I am sharing what I learned with you today. The author of one article appearing on the "Webstaurant Store" website writes that "colors can make customers happy, boost their appetite, increase table turnover, and will make the dining space seem more spacious." The article goes on to say that colors can also...
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

