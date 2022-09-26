Read full article on original website
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Motorcycle Crashes into Vehicle in Rural SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after crashing into a vehicle at a rural intersection in southeast Rochester over the weekend. Investigators are still looking into the crash, however Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on 20th St. Southeast when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a westbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto 40th Ave. southeast. The crash caused the operator to be thrown from his motorcycle and land in a ditch on the north side of the intersection.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Police: 2 teens found injured after north Mpls. shooting, damaged stolen vehicle recovered
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say two teenagers were found injured after a reported shooting overnight on the city's north side.According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated shots were fired near the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North. RELATED: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. PaulTwo teens with non-life threatening injuries were located inside a nearby home. A damaged SUV was also located outside the home. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen, police said. The teenagers were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center. The police investigation is ongoing.
