Northfield, MN

WJON

St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota

RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLS, MN
Northfield, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Northfield, MN
City
Kasota, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
BLAINE, MN
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Y-105FM

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Y-105FM

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
ROCHESTER, MN
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
gowatertown.net

Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide

GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
GAYLORD, MN
Y-105FM

Motorcycle Crashes into Vehicle in Rural SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist suffered a broken leg after crashing into a vehicle at a rural intersection in southeast Rochester over the weekend. Investigators are still looking into the crash, however Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on 20th St. Southeast when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a westbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn onto 40th Ave. southeast. The crash caused the operator to be thrown from his motorcycle and land in a ditch on the north side of the intersection.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KIMT

Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward

The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 teens found injured after north Mpls. shooting, damaged stolen vehicle recovered

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say two teenagers were found injured after a reported shooting overnight on the city's north side.According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated shots were fired near the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North. RELATED: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. PaulTwo teens with non-life threatening injuries were located inside a nearby home. A damaged SUV was also located outside the home. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen, police said. The teenagers were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center. The police investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

