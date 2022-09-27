Wishing them well. Following Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor‘s wedding, Meghan King opened up about “celebrating” the major milestone in her ex-husband’s life. “He’s spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on his bride. Like, I am all for it, whatever it takes. Keep her around,” King, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 28, while promoting her upcoming appearance on HUD App’s Reality of Love. “Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel [purses] and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman because I don’t know what would happen if she was gone. Like, he would fall apart.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO