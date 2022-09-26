ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

PERIODpointBLANK
4d ago

We’re always at the SPCA, and I’ve never seen her. I know they are full though. Adopt if you can. They’re having a hard time keeping up.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
pvtimes.com

THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley

They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
cwlasvegas.com

How to get answers to your toughest Medicare questions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare and their myGeneration Senior Clinics to answer your toughest Medicare questions. Licensed Nevada broker Sheavon Engen joined us to talk more about the helpline.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Dog Rescue Adoption#Forever Home#Pet Lover
cwlasvegas.com

Michael Shulman talks new Miranda Lambert residency in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Man about town Michael Shulman has his eye on a new residency featuring a major country star. He joined us to talk about Miranda Lambert's show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He also previewed the charity gala, Communities In Schools of Nevada presents TODAY...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 3 hours...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy